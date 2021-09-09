Theekshana spins Sri Lanka to series win over SA

AFP, COLOMBO





Skipper Dasun Shanaka on Tuesday hailed Maheesh Theekshana as a top prospect after the debutant spinner helped Sri Lanka thrash South Africa by 78 runs to clinch the one-day series 2-1.

Theekshana, an off-spinner with a lethal carrom ball, returned figures of 4-37 as the hosts bowled out South Africa for 125 in 30 overs while chasing a target of 204 in the third ODI in Colombo.

The 21-year-old Theekshana took a wicket on his first delivery in international cricket as he sent opener Janneman Malan trudging back for 18.

He then cut short wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen’s innings on 22.

“Theekshana was our trump card,” Shanaka said after the win. “He’s more of a T20 bowler, but I used him wisely in this match. He’s a real prospect going forward.”

Andile Phehlukwayo, who made 17, and George Linde, who scored 18, resisted with a partnership of 36 for the seventh wicket.

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka top-scored with 47, while South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets.

BANGLADESH V NZ

AFP, DHAKA

Bangladesh won the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand by six wickets in Dhaka yesterday, securing victory in the five-match series.

New Zealand were bowled out for 93 and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad hit an unbeaten 43 as his side reached 96-4 with five deliveries to spare.

Victory gave Bangladesh an unbeatable 3-1 series lead.

Spinner Nasum Ahmed and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman each took four wickets for Bangladesh.