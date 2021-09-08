SOCCER
Pele recovering from surgery
Brazilian soccer great Pele has undergone surgery for a suspected colon tumor and is recovering, the hospital treating him announced on Monday. “The tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory examinations, and the material was sent for pathological analysis,” said Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele has been treated since Tuesday last week. “I thank God for feeling very well,” the 80-year-old wrote on his Instagram page. “Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you... I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.” Pele was due out of intensive care yesterday, the hospital said.
SOCCER
Naby Keita ‘safe’ in Guinea
Liverpool on Monday said that midfielder Naby Keita was “safe and well” after he and his Guinea teammates were blocked in their home country by a military coup. The 26-year-old was on international duty for a FIFA World Cup qualifier in his homeland when a group of soldiers detained 83-year-old Guinean President Alpha Conde. After hours of gunfire and unrest, Guinea’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco on Monday was postponed. A Liverpool spokesman said the club was in “constant contact” with Keita and had had “regular communication” with the management of his national team. “We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for,” the spokesman told Britain’s PA Media news agency. Five of the Guinea squad play in France: Issiaga Sylla of Toulouse, Florentin Pogba of Sochaux-Montbeliard, Abdoulaye Sylla of Nantes, Saidou Sow of AS Saint-Etienne and Mohamed Bayo of Clermont Foot 63. A source at one of the French clubs, who asked not to identified, said that clubs in Europe were working to arrange a private jet to bring back the players “as soon as possible.” Morocco’s squad were able to fly out of Guinea on Sunday.
SOCCER
FIFA, police probing match
FIFA is investigating the abandonment of the Brazil-Argentina FIFA World Cup qualifier, with its president Gianni Infantino labeling the events “crazy,” while Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to take disciplinary action against their Argentine players. Brazilian health authorities on Sunday intervened after accusing four Argentine English Premier League players of breaching the country’s COVID-19 quarantine rules. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Spurs duo Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso were on the Neo Quimica Arena pitch as part of Argentina’s team when Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) officials walked onto the field and stopped the game about five minutes after kickoff. Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia was in the stands. ANVISA said Brazilian rules make clear that travelers who have been in the UK, South Africa or India in the previous 14 days are forbidden from entering the country unless they are Brazilian citizens or have permanent residency. It said Argentine players had made false statements about their previous whereabouts on immigration forms. A spokesperson for Brazil’s Federal Police on Monday said they had opened a formal inquiry into the actions of the Argentine players, who were deported.
WINNER AND LOSER: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles, but quickly made amends in the doubles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday bounced back from the disappointment of being beaten in the second round of the women’s singles to advance to the second round of the women’s doubles at the US Open, while world No. 1 Ash Barty tamed Danish teenager Tauson 6-1, 7-5 to storm into the third round of the singles as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center mopped up after a night of torrential rain and damaging winds. Hsieh fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles as she only managed to win 34
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of
Even in the Paralympics Games, there is controversy over victory and defeat. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class, but after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman Craig Spence said that Zolkefli and two others — who did not reach the podium — were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event. “They were late. They may have had a logical reason for being late, and therefore we allowed
Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina on Friday said that being married to fellow professional Gael Monfils was not a distraction, but instead a source of motivation when they are on tour together. The 26-year-old, who tied the knot with Monfils in July, said that a healthy competition between the pair has had a positive effect on their performances at the US Open. Svitolina strolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina to set up a fourth-round clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, while Monfils was to take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the third round yesterday. “It’s a big