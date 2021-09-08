SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Pele recovering from surgery

Brazilian soccer great Pele has undergone surgery for a suspected colon tumor and is recovering, the hospital treating him announced on Monday. “The tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory examinations, and the material was sent for pathological analysis,” said Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele has been treated since Tuesday last week. “I thank God for feeling very well,” the 80-year-old wrote on his Instagram page. “Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you... I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.” Pele was due out of intensive care yesterday, the hospital said.

SOCCER

Naby Keita ‘safe’ in Guinea

Liverpool on Monday said that midfielder Naby Keita was “safe and well” after he and his Guinea teammates were blocked in their home country by a military coup. The 26-year-old was on international duty for a FIFA World Cup qualifier in his homeland when a group of soldiers detained 83-year-old Guinean President Alpha Conde. After hours of gunfire and unrest, Guinea’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco on Monday was postponed. A Liverpool spokesman said the club was in “constant contact” with Keita and had had “regular communication” with the management of his national team. “We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for,” the spokesman told Britain’s PA Media news agency. Five of the Guinea squad play in France: Issiaga Sylla of Toulouse, Florentin Pogba of Sochaux-Montbeliard, Abdoulaye Sylla of Nantes, Saidou Sow of AS Saint-Etienne and Mohamed Bayo of Clermont Foot 63. A source at one of the French clubs, who asked not to identified, said that clubs in Europe were working to arrange a private jet to bring back the players “as soon as possible.” Morocco’s squad were able to fly out of Guinea on Sunday.

SOCCER

FIFA, police probing match

FIFA is investigating the abandonment of the Brazil-Argentina FIFA World Cup qualifier, with its president Gianni Infantino labeling the events “crazy,” while Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to take disciplinary action against their Argentine players. Brazilian health authorities on Sunday intervened after accusing four Argentine English Premier League players of breaching the country’s COVID-19 quarantine rules. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Spurs duo Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso were on the Neo Quimica Arena pitch as part of Argentina’s team when Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) officials walked onto the field and stopped the game about five minutes after kickoff. Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia was in the stands. ANVISA said Brazilian rules make clear that travelers who have been in the UK, South Africa or India in the previous 14 days are forbidden from entering the country unless they are Brazilian citizens or have permanent residency. It said Argentine players had made false statements about their previous whereabouts on immigration forms. A spokesperson for Brazil’s Federal Police on Monday said they had opened a formal inquiry into the actions of the Argentine players, who were deported.