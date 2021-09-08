Talented teenagers eye top spots at Flushing Meadows

Reuters, NEW YORK





Teenagers have lit up the US Open this year, and yesterday Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz were looking to take their dream runs a step further by claiming a maiden spot in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

The withdrawal of several big names before the start of the tournament has allowed new faces to make their mark in New York.

British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu won her fourth-round match on Monday, joining Alcaraz, 18, and Fernandez, who has just turned 19, in the quarter-finals.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu returns to the US’ Shelby Rogers in their US Open women’s singles match in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP

Her US Open journey is not over, but Raducanu has already written herself into the history books. She thrashed the US’ Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 inside the famed Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, becoming the youngest British woman in the Open era to reach the final eight at Flushing Meadows.

Competing in only her second Grand Slam draw, her scorelines have been remarkable: She has yet to drop a set and has only lost 15 games across four matches.

This year’s US Open is the first to feature 18-year-old male and female quarter-finalists since 1988.

Canada’s Fernandez was aiming to back up her victories over former champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber by taking on Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the second match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Seeing all these teenagers, the youngsters doing so great at the US Open ... is eye-opening I think to the world, to the tennis world,” Fernandez said after her win over Kerber.

“There is not only like one group of tennis players, but there is a new wave of young generations that’s coming up, and just trying to make an impact in the tennis game as much as they can,” she said.

Spain’s Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open era to reach the quarter-finals of the men’s tournament in New York with his victory over Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk on Sunday.

Alcaraz, who was set to face Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last match on Ashe, is taking things one day at a time.

“I know that in Spain, they are talking about me a lot,” Alcaraz said. “I [am] trying not to think about this... Just focus on New York, focus on every day here.”