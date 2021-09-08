Teenagers have lit up the US Open this year, and yesterday Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz were looking to take their dream runs a step further by claiming a maiden spot in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.
The withdrawal of several big names before the start of the tournament has allowed new faces to make their mark in New York.
British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu won her fourth-round match on Monday, joining Alcaraz, 18, and Fernandez, who has just turned 19, in the quarter-finals.
Photo: AFP
Her US Open journey is not over, but Raducanu has already written herself into the history books. She thrashed the US’ Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 inside the famed Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, becoming the youngest British woman in the Open era to reach the final eight at Flushing Meadows.
Competing in only her second Grand Slam draw, her scorelines have been remarkable: She has yet to drop a set and has only lost 15 games across four matches.
This year’s US Open is the first to feature 18-year-old male and female quarter-finalists since 1988.
Canada’s Fernandez was aiming to back up her victories over former champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber by taking on Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the second match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“Seeing all these teenagers, the youngsters doing so great at the US Open ... is eye-opening I think to the world, to the tennis world,” Fernandez said after her win over Kerber.
“There is not only like one group of tennis players, but there is a new wave of young generations that’s coming up, and just trying to make an impact in the tennis game as much as they can,” she said.
Spain’s Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open era to reach the quarter-finals of the men’s tournament in New York with his victory over Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk on Sunday.
Alcaraz, who was set to face Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last match on Ashe, is taking things one day at a time.
“I know that in Spain, they are talking about me a lot,” Alcaraz said. “I [am] trying not to think about this... Just focus on New York, focus on every day here.”
WINNER AND LOSER: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles, but quickly made amends in the doubles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday bounced back from the disappointment of being beaten in the second round of the women’s singles to advance to the second round of the women’s doubles at the US Open, while world No. 1 Ash Barty tamed Danish teenager Tauson 6-1, 7-5 to storm into the third round of the singles as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center mopped up after a night of torrential rain and damaging winds. Hsieh fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles as she only managed to win 34
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of
Even in the Paralympics Games, there is controversy over victory and defeat. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class, but after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman Craig Spence said that Zolkefli and two others — who did not reach the podium — were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event. “They were late. They may have had a logical reason for being late, and therefore we allowed
Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina on Friday said that being married to fellow professional Gael Monfils was not a distraction, but instead a source of motivation when they are on tour together. The 26-year-old, who tied the knot with Monfils in July, said that a healthy competition between the pair has had a positive effect on their performances at the US Open. Svitolina strolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina to set up a fourth-round clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, while Monfils was to take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the third round yesterday. “It’s a big