Hsieh and Mertens dominate in US

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium again won in straight sets to advance to the quarter-finals of the US Open women’s doubles.

The top-seeded pair continued to dominate in New York, defeating Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 6-0, 6-2 in just under an hour in Monday’s third-round match.

Hsieh and Mertens won 92 percent of their first-serve points and never faced a break point, while committing only nine unforced errors — 10 fewer than their Belgian counterparts.

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, right, celebrates with Belguim’s Elise Mertens in their US Open women’s doubles first-round match against Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in New York on Thursday last week. Photo: AFP

Minnen and Van Uytvanck tried to make a match of it in the second set, splitting the first four games. Serving at 2-2, the Belgians tried to hold on, saving six straight break points, but finally succumbed on the seventh, and Hsieh and Mertens coasted the rest of the way.

It was the third consecutive time they had won in straight sets in the tournament, but they next face the 11th-seeded Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally of the US, who have also yet to lose a set.

Gauff and McNally reached the quarter-finals at this year’s Australian Open and the round of 16 at Wimbledon. Hsieh and Mertens are trying to win their second consecutive women’s doubles title at a major after winning Wimbledon in July.