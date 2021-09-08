Djokovic just keeps Slam quest alive

‘A PERFECT FIRST SET’: A huge upset seemed possible when world No. 99 Brooksby claimed the first set in 29 minutes, with top seed Djokovic still finding his footing

AFP, NEW YORK





Novak Djokovic struggled at the US Open on Monday, but advanced within three matches of completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years by outlasting the US’ Jenson Brooksby.

World No. 1 Djokovic rallied past 99th-ranked Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book a quarter-final encounter with Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in a rematch of July’s Wimbledon final.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Djokovic said. “He loves the big stage. Big serve, big game overall. I know what to expect. Going to try to prepare a good game plan and hope for the best.”

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to the US’ Jenson Brooksby in their US Open men’s singles match in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP

The 34-year-old Serbian star would become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to sweep all four major titles in the same year is he captures his fourth career US Open crown.

Djokovic is also seeking a men’s singles record 21st Slam trophy, which would boost him one ahead of “Big Three” rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent with injuries.

An epic shocker seemed possible when Brooksby, a 20-year-old American wildcard who had not played Djokovic before, broke in the second and sixth games, and fired a service winner to claim the first set in 29 minutes.

“He just played a perfect first set,” Djokovic said. “I could do nothing. I was still finding my footing on the court.”

“I must say it wasn’t a great start. Jenson was pumped. He had a clear game plan. He was executing his shots tremendously. I was on my back foot. He was reading the play well for a set and a half,” he added.

Djokovic broke in the second game of the second set, but was destroyed in a electrifying 20-minute fifth game, netting a backhand on Brooksby’s sixth break chance.

“Definitely I had confidence I could beat him,” Brooksby said.

However, Djokovic broke back in the sixth game, ripping a cross-court forehand winner for a 4-2 lead, and held from there to take the 68-minute set.

“After that, I started hitting more cleanly and through the court,” Djokovic said. “Whenever I needed a serve I found my spot well. It was physical, a lot of exhausting rallies.”