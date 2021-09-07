A nation expects and Max Verstappen duly delivers

Reuters





Max Verstappen on Sunday made light of the burden of expectation, and delivered with speed and style, as he became the first Dutch driver to win his home Formula One grand prix.

The 23-year-old Red Bull driver triggered crazy scenes in a 70,000-strong crowd already in full party mode after starting on pole position and taking the checkered flag with all but the two Mercedes drivers lapped.

The revival of the race at Zandvoort after a 36-year absence owed everything to Verstappen’s surging popularity and success, the Dutchman being the first championship contender the nation has produced.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands holds the winner’s trophy on the podium of the Zandvoort circuit after winning the Netherlands Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The man who started the hype rolling as Formula One’s youngest ever driver (at 17) was already the youngest points scorer (17), podium finisher (18) and race winner (18).

On Sunday he joined a roster of greats that includes champions Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark, Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, James Hunt, Niki Lauda and Alain Prost as winners in the Netherlands.

Organizers had said before the race that they could have sold 1 million tickets, far beyond capacity and COVID-19 restrictions, and those who did get in were there for a Verstappen victory.

No pressure, then.

“It is just incredible, because the expectations were very high going into the weekend and it’s never easy to fulfill,” Verstappen said after stepping out of the car, with the Dutch royal family in attendance.

“I’ve been always very focused,” he said later when asked how he had managed to stay calm amid the general madness.

“I know I have to focus on the driving and that has been quite straightforward, but of course naturally there are more distractions, especially when you are on the grid or drive out and there’s more of a crowd, but I think we are professional enough to just focus on our job once we are in the car,” he said

The victory sent Verstappen three points clear of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the standings and he will be hard to overhaul with nine rounds remaining.

“It’s been a really positive week,” the Dutch driver said, with some understatement, as fans continued to chant his name in the stands.

“I think they also know that I always do my best and you need a car to be able to win a race,” he said.

“We did, we had a very good car and we pulled it off as a team. It was a real team effort today,” he added.

Verstappen said that it had all been “simply lovely,” a catchphrase heard increasingly often from him as he adds to his pile of pole positions and grand prix victories.