Max Verstappen on Sunday made light of the burden of expectation, and delivered with speed and style, as he became the first Dutch driver to win his home Formula One grand prix.
The 23-year-old Red Bull driver triggered crazy scenes in a 70,000-strong crowd already in full party mode after starting on pole position and taking the checkered flag with all but the two Mercedes drivers lapped.
The revival of the race at Zandvoort after a 36-year absence owed everything to Verstappen’s surging popularity and success, the Dutchman being the first championship contender the nation has produced.
Photo: AFP
The man who started the hype rolling as Formula One’s youngest ever driver (at 17) was already the youngest points scorer (17), podium finisher (18) and race winner (18).
On Sunday he joined a roster of greats that includes champions Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark, Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, James Hunt, Niki Lauda and Alain Prost as winners in the Netherlands.
Organizers had said before the race that they could have sold 1 million tickets, far beyond capacity and COVID-19 restrictions, and those who did get in were there for a Verstappen victory.
No pressure, then.
“It is just incredible, because the expectations were very high going into the weekend and it’s never easy to fulfill,” Verstappen said after stepping out of the car, with the Dutch royal family in attendance.
“I’ve been always very focused,” he said later when asked how he had managed to stay calm amid the general madness.
“I know I have to focus on the driving and that has been quite straightforward, but of course naturally there are more distractions, especially when you are on the grid or drive out and there’s more of a crowd, but I think we are professional enough to just focus on our job once we are in the car,” he said
The victory sent Verstappen three points clear of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the standings and he will be hard to overhaul with nine rounds remaining.
“It’s been a really positive week,” the Dutch driver said, with some understatement, as fans continued to chant his name in the stands.
“I think they also know that I always do my best and you need a car to be able to win a race,” he said.
“We did, we had a very good car and we pulled it off as a team. It was a real team effort today,” he added.
Verstappen said that it had all been “simply lovely,” a catchphrase heard increasingly often from him as he adds to his pile of pole positions and grand prix victories.
WINNER AND LOSER: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles, but quickly made amends in the doubles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday bounced back from the disappointment of being beaten in the second round of the women’s singles to advance to the second round of the women’s doubles at the US Open, while world No. 1 Ash Barty tamed Danish teenager Tauson 6-1, 7-5 to storm into the third round of the singles as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center mopped up after a night of torrential rain and damaging winds. Hsieh fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles as she only managed to win 34
Even in the Paralympics Games, there is controversy over victory and defeat. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class, but after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman Craig Spence said that Zolkefli and two others — who did not reach the podium — were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event. “They were late. They may have had a logical reason for being late, and therefore we allowed
Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina on Friday said that being married to fellow professional Gael Monfils was not a distraction, but instead a source of motivation when they are on tour together. The 26-year-old, who tied the knot with Monfils in July, said that a healthy competition between the pair has had a positive effect on their performances at the US Open. Svitolina strolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina to set up a fourth-round clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, while Monfils was to take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the third round yesterday. “It’s a big
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of