Uproar as Brazil v Argentina halted

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee

AFP, SAO PAULO, Brazil





Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted.

Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides.

The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, right, speaks to a Brazilian health official as Brazil’s Neymar, left, looks on after their FIFA World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was abandoned on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of only 1,500 spectators because of disease prevention measures.

The Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) said that the English Premier League players — Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia — provided “false information” upon their entry to Brazil.

Romero, Lo Celso and Martinez were in Argentina’s starting lineup for Sunday’s game — prompting the surreal intervention of ANVISA officials.

The four players were accused of failing to disclose that they had spent time in the UK in the 14 days before they arrived in Brazil.

The controversy came after nine Brazilians who play in the English Premier League failed to travel to South America following objections from their clubs.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and his teammates trooped off the pitch as confusion reigned over the fate of the game. Brazil’s squad later began a practice match on the pitch.

Messi later hit out at the intervention by Brazilian officials.

“We’ve been here for three days, why are you doing this just now?” Messi said on Argentina’s TyC network.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters that “at no time were we told that they could not play the game.”

The Argentina team arrived back in Buenos Aires in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia said the federation had followed FIFA protocols for the game, pushing back at the claim that players had falsified entry records.

“It is not possible to speak of any lie,” Tapia said.

Brazilian officials were unrepentant about the decision to halt the game.

“We got to this point because everything that ANVISA directed, from the first moment, was not fulfilled,” ANVISA Director Antonio Barra Torres said on Brazilian TV.

The four players “were directed to remain isolated while awaiting deportation, but they did not comply. They went to the stadium and they entered the field, in a series of breaches,” he said.