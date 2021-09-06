SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





GOLF

Sagstrom upset by rules row

Team Europe’s Madelene Sagstrom on Saturday struggled to keep her emotions in check after a rules controversy erupted on the first day of the Solheim Cup. The US’ Nelly Korda was putting for an eagle on the par-five 13th hole during the afternoon fourball session, when her ball stopped on the edge of the hole and was picked up by Sagstrom and handed back to Korda. Officials quickly intervened, ruling that Sagstrom had not waited the mandatory 10 seconds to see if the ball would drop in before picking it up. Korda was awarded the eagle, giving the US team a one-up lead over Europe. “I don’t agree with the decision of the ball being on the edge, but I didn’t follow the 10-second rule, so it sucks right now. I feel like I let my team down,” Sagstrom said.

SOCCER

Captain calls for racism ban

Wales captain Gareth Bale on Saturday called for countries whose fans are repeat racism offenders to be banned from international soccer after reported abuse towards England’s Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham in Budapest on Thursday. British broadcasters reported “monkey chants” being aimed at England’s black players, while plastic cups were thrown at the players when they celebrated goals. “I don’t know the severity of what to do, but the easiest thing is ... whether you ban the fans from the stadium or if they keep repeatedly doing it, which seems to be what is happening, then you ban the country from the competition,” the 32-year-old said. “If that country keeps making these horrible gestures, then maybe the best thing to do is to get rid of them, give them a suspension and hopefully they will learn their lesson that way.”

MOTORSPORTS

Mazepin turns on teammate

Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin accused Haas teammate Mick Schumacher of “cheeky” behavior at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, and said the German had shown his true nature by breaking an agreement to respect Mazepin’s on-track priority. “He overtook, backed me up and put me into Seb [Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel]. I’ll have a word with the team to see why that happened,” he told Sky Sports television. Schumacher said the Russian was making a drama out of nothing and he had been cleared to pass Mazepin before his final run. The spat was another headache for team boss Guenther Steiner, with Haas bottom of the standings and yet to score a point this season. Both drivers were summoned to stewards after qualifying for blocking Vettel in the first phase, and were eventually cleared of wrongdoing.

TENNIS

Opelka calls fine a ‘joke’

American Reilly Opelka on Saturday hit out at the US Tennis Association, calling his US$10,000 fine by the US Open organizers for carrying an unapproved bag on court a joke. The association ruled that the bag Opelka took to court on Thursday included manufacturer logos that exceeded the approved limit of 10cm2. Opelka walked out for his match with a pink tote bag bearing the name of a Belgian art gallery. “I mean, what a joke on the US Open to do that. Ten K for a pink bag? Come on,” Opelka said. “We had that logo specifically made. We measured. It is too big. It was not the same bag I was using at the French Open. We made the effort to make it smaller.”