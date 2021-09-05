CYCLING
Nielsen wins his third stage
Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF-Nippo on Friday won his third stage on the Vuelta a Espana as he and six other escapees defied a speeding peloton by 20 seconds after a hilly stage 19 run into Galicia. Overall leader Primoz Roglic retains the red jersey with just two days left, including today’s individual time-trial, a discipline in which he is Olympic champion.
SOCCER
Nigeria defeat Liberia
Striker Kelechi Iheanacho on Friday scored twice as Nigeria defeated Liberia 2-0 to make a winning start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C qualification campaign. Ivory Coast came away disappointed with their start to qualifying after a 0-0 draw against Mozambique, despite controlling that game. Tunisia scored all of their goals in the second half in a 3-0 win over Equatorial Guinea. Cameroon were comfortable in a 2-0 win at home over Malawi. Ghana were not at their best against Ethiopia, but Mubarak Wakaso’s goal in the 35th minute was enough to secure a 1-0 win. In other results on Friday, Zambia beat Mauritania 2-1, while Zimbabwe and South Africa played out a goalless draw.
ICE HOCKEY
NHL to return in Beijing
The NHL is to return to the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year after reaching an agreement with international officials, although the league and players have the opportunity to withdraw if COVID-19 pandemic circumstances warrant it. The NHL, its players’ union, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation struck a deal on Friday. “It was not easy, but we did it,” IIHF president Rene Fasel told reporters by telephone.
MOTORSPORTS
Raikkonen catches COVID-19
Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Dutch Grand Prix, with reserve driver Robert Kubica to take his place this weekend, the team announced yesterday. “Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel. The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery,” Alfa Romeo said in a statement.
BOXING
De la Hoya hospitalized
Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection and has withdrawn from his fight in Los Angeles on Saturday next week, the 48-year-old said in a video shot from a hospital bed and posted to social media on Friday. The fight against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort would have marked the Hall of Fame boxer’s first bout since 2008.
FOOTBALL
Patriots’ David Patten dies
Former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten, a member of three Super Bowl-winning rosters between 2002 and 2005, has died in a motorcycle crash, officials said on Friday. The 47-year-old wideout was killed when a motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Richland County, South Carolina, on Thursday. “We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident,” Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement. “I am heartbroken by the news of David’s passing,” Patriots chairman and chief executive Robert Kraft said in a statement. “Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family and all who are mourning David’s tragic and untimely death.”
