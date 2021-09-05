Australia and New Zealand to resume stalled tournament

AP





The Wallabies are to host the All Blacks in a rare Sunday afternoon match at international level, which is not the only unusual occurrence in a Rugby Championship compressed from four countries into one Australian state — at least from next week.

COVID-19 restrictions first postponed today’s finale of the Bledisloe Cup at Perth from late last month, when the All Blacks were unable to travel to the Western Australian capital due to a lockdown in New Zealand.

They had already clinched the annual series between the trans-Tasman rivals for the 19th straight year with wins over two weekends at Eden Park in Auckland.

Australia`s Samu Kerevi passes the ball during a training session in Perth yesterday ahead of their rugby union match against New Zealand. Photo: AFP

Since then organizing body SANZAAR moved all of the matches to Queensland due to a variety of COVID-19 restrictions across the time zones and even between states in Australia.

Argentina, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are all booked at a resort in Gold Coast, south of Brisbane.

The teams are to play four doubleheaders over four weekends ending on Oct. 2.

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan is confident that New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will support Australia’s bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup, despite difficulties in the relationship between the trans-Tasman rivals.

Australia is bidding to hold the tournament for the first time since 2003 and is favored ahead of competing bids from Russia and the US, with a decision due early next year.

McLennan said the replacement of Brent Impey as NZR chairman by Stewart Mitchell should help the Australian bid.

“I’m not sure Brent would have supported us, but Stewart Mitchell is a good guy, an old-school Kiwi, and I’d be disappointed if they didn’t support us under his regime,” McLennan told the Sydney Morning Herald. “He’s a guy who has shown his word is his bond.”

Relations between the rivals have long been strained and an initial refusal by NZR to allow the All Blacks to travel to Perth for their final Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies saw them hit a new low last month.

Additional reporting by Reuters