The Wallabies are to host the All Blacks in a rare Sunday afternoon match at international level, which is not the only unusual occurrence in a Rugby Championship compressed from four countries into one Australian state — at least from next week.
COVID-19 restrictions first postponed today’s finale of the Bledisloe Cup at Perth from late last month, when the All Blacks were unable to travel to the Western Australian capital due to a lockdown in New Zealand.
They had already clinched the annual series between the trans-Tasman rivals for the 19th straight year with wins over two weekends at Eden Park in Auckland.
Photo: AFP
Since then organizing body SANZAAR moved all of the matches to Queensland due to a variety of COVID-19 restrictions across the time zones and even between states in Australia.
Argentina, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are all booked at a resort in Gold Coast, south of Brisbane.
The teams are to play four doubleheaders over four weekends ending on Oct. 2.
Meanwhile, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan is confident that New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will support Australia’s bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup, despite difficulties in the relationship between the trans-Tasman rivals.
Australia is bidding to hold the tournament for the first time since 2003 and is favored ahead of competing bids from Russia and the US, with a decision due early next year.
McLennan said the replacement of Brent Impey as NZR chairman by Stewart Mitchell should help the Australian bid.
“I’m not sure Brent would have supported us, but Stewart Mitchell is a good guy, an old-school Kiwi, and I’d be disappointed if they didn’t support us under his regime,” McLennan told the Sydney Morning Herald. “He’s a guy who has shown his word is his bond.”
Relations between the rivals have long been strained and an initial refusal by NZR to allow the All Blacks to travel to Perth for their final Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies saw them hit a new low last month.
Additional reporting by Reuters
WINNER AND LOSER: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles, but quickly made amends in the doubles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday bounced back from the disappointment of being beaten in the second round of the women’s singles to advance to the second round of the women’s doubles at the US Open, while world No. 1 Ash Barty tamed Danish teenager Tauson 6-1, 7-5 to storm into the third round of the singles as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center mopped up after a night of torrential rain and damaging winds. Hsieh fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles as she only managed to win 34
Sunday’s rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One’s shortest-ever race, and also as a leading contender for most farcical. Just calling it a race takes a mighty stretch of the imagination — a delay of more than three hours with crowds enduring cold and rain to see a few processional laps behind the safety car in heavy spray and no overtaking. Officially, the action lasted all of three minutes and 27 seconds with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the winner — a result effectively decided in Saturday’s qualifying. Half points were then handed out for only the sixth time
Even in the Paralympics Games, there is controversy over victory and defeat. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class, but after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman Craig Spence said that Zolkefli and two others — who did not reach the podium — were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event. “They were late. They may have had a logical reason for being late, and therefore we allowed
Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray on Monday criticized Stefanos Tsitsipas for “nonsense” delaying tactics in a five-set US Open comeback victory, saying the moves influenced the outcome of the match. Tsitsipas rallied to defeat the 34-year-old Scot 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 after grinding through 4 hours, 39 minutes of play. Murray barely greeted Tsitsipas at the net after the Greek third seed’s delays, including medical timeouts and bathroom breaks to disrupt Murray’s rhythm. “I think he’s great for the game, but I have zero time for that stuff at all and I lost respect for him,” Murray said. Tsitsipas brushed