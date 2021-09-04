Opening batsman Avishka Fernando on Thursday hit an attacking 118 to set up Sri Lanka’s 14-run win over South Africa in the first of three one-day internationals.
The hosts scored 300-9 from their 50 overs after electing to bat first in Colombo, with Fernando scoring his third one-day international century.
South Africa fell short on 286-6, despite opener Aiden Markram’s 96 off 90 balls and a run-a-ball 59 by Rassie van der Dussen.
Photo: AFP
“It was a very good win,” Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said. “At the end, they really came into the game, but our bowlers pulled it back. We expected the ball to turn in second [innings], but it didn’t. Spinners did well despite that.”
ENGLAND V INDIA
Reuters, LONDON
England’s Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow yesterday forged an unbroken 77-run partnership for the sixth wicket to guide the hosts to 139-5 against India at lunch on the second day of the fourth Test.
England lost two wickets in the morning session to slump to 62-5, but Pope and Bairstow capitalized on some erratic bowling by the India seamers to prop up the innings.
Pope was on 38 at the break, while Bairstow was on 34 with England 52 behind at The Oval in London.
Umesh Yadav (3-49), playing his first match of the series, struck twice after England resumed the second day on 53-3.
Nightwatchman Craig Overton was the first to go, snared at first slip by India captain Virat Kohli.
Dawid Malan, who made 31, followed suit after Rohit Sharma at second slip dived to his right to take a sharp catch.
The India seamers, who had been bowling with lot of discipline, suddenly took their foot off the pedal and boundaries started flowing.
Pope looked in particularly good shape and hit Shardul Thakur for three boundaries in the same over.
His aggression appeared to rub off on Bairstow, who meted out similar treatment to Mohammed Siraj in the next over.
The five-Test series is level at 1-1.
BANGLADESH V N ZEALAND
AFP, DHAKA
Bangladesh beat New Zealand by four runs yesterday to go 2-0 up in their five-match Twenty20 international series in Dhaka.
Opener Mohammad Naim scored 39 and put on 59 for the first wicket with Liton Das (33) to lay the foundation for Bangladesh’s 141-6 off 20 overs.
Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 at the end.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 67, but his blitz in the final overs only got his side to 137-5.
Bangladesh won Wednesday’s opening match by seven wickets.
IRELAND V ZIMBABWE
AFP, LONDON
Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling paved the way on Thursday as Ireland clinched their Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe with a 64-run victory in Bready.
O’Brien scored 47 and Stirling made 39 in an 89-run partnership that laid the foundations for Ireland’s total of 174-4.
Zimbabwe mustered only 110-9 in reply as Ireland seamer Mark Adair took a decisive 4-23.
Craig Ervine battled hard for his 28, but Zimbabwe were unable to stop Ireland securing their biggest margin of victory against a “full member” nation in T20 internationals.
Ireland have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.
