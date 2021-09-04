Hsieh bounces back at US Open

WINNER AND LOSER: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles, but quickly made amends in the doubles

Staff writer, with Reuters, NEW YORK





Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday bounced back from the disappointment of being beaten in the second round of the women’s singles to advance to the second round of the women’s doubles at the US Open, while world No. 1 Ash Barty tamed Danish teenager Tauson 6-1, 7-5 to storm into the third round of the singles as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center mopped up after a night of torrential rain and damaging winds.

Hsieh fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles as she only managed to win 34 percent of points on her first serve in a match that lasted 1 hour, 18 minutes.

However, the Taiwanese returned to Court 12 with doubles partner Elise Mertens of Belgium and the top seeds cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Anna Kalinskaya of Russia and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in just 43 minutes.

Elise Mertens of Belguim, right, looks on as Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei serves against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in their US Open women’s doubles match in New York on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Hsieh and Mertens hit 19 winners and took advantage of their opponents 18 unforced errors to advance to the second round in New York.

A brilliant sun and clear skies greeted Barty and Clara Tauson as they began the action on an Arthur Ashe Stadium court that 12 hours earlier had closed its retractable roof and battened down the hatches as remnants of Hurricane Ida pounded New York, shutting roads and trains in and out of the sprawling facility.

The powerful storm led the National Weather Service to declare a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time in history.

The impact of the storm was still being felt at the US Open on Thursday, with the start of play delayed by an hour as fans trickled back for morning matches, while crews raced to clear flooded roads and trains slowly returned to service.

“It was pretty devastating last night from everything that I heard,” Barty said. “It did wreak some havoc, obviously there was a later start today I think because of obviously the damage to the site. It took us a while to get in this morning, but we kind of allowed for that time. I think we were kind of prepared for it in a way as best we could be and, yeah, we just kind of got on with it.”

Tauson faced another type of storm in the form of top seed Barty, who threatened to blow the 18-year-old off the court in a lopsided opening set before letting up in the second.

As in her first-round match, a 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) win over Vera Zvonareva, Barty dominated early on then struggled to deliver the knockout punch.

The owner of five titles this season, including her second career Grand Slam at Wimbledon, Barty had 33 winners compared to 14 by Tauson, but lacked focus at key moments, converting just five of 19 break points.

Still, the 25-year-old Australian did what was needed to advance to the third round where she is to face American Shelby Rogers or Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

“I think chipping away in these first two matches has been good,” Barty said. “The tennis hasn’t been as clean as it was a couple of weeks ago, but we accept that. I didn’t come into this tournament with any expectation of myself to feel entitled to go deep into the tournament or win the tournament. I just have to play each and every match as I would every other tournament, and be prepared to play my best tennis as best I can on that given day against my opponent.”