PARALYMPICS

Australia to boost bonuses

Australia is to give its Paralympic athletes the same financial rewards for winning medals as their Olympic counterparts, officials said yesterday. A number of Australian Paralympic athletes have complained that they receive no bonuses for winning medals, while the country’s Olympians get A$20,000 (US$14,778) for gold medals and lesser payments for minor medals. “Our government will ensure Australia’s Paralympic athletes receive payments for winning medals at the Tokyo Games in line with the payments to our Tokyo Olympic medalists,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Minister for Sport Richard Colbeck said in a joint statement. Australia have won 13 gold medals at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

SOCCER

Ronaldo breaks goals record

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday broke the all-time international goalscoring record with his 110th Portugal goal and then scored a stoppage-time winner to salvage his country a dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over the Republic of Ireland in Faro. The 36-year-old Ronaldo, whose return to Manchester United from Juventus was confirmed on Tuesday, had missed a penalty in the 15th minute before John Egan gave Ireland a halftime lead. Ronaldo equalized in the 89th minute with a header, before outjumping the defense again in the sixth minute of stoppage-time. He passes Ali Daei, who scored 109 international goals, after equaling the Iranian great’s record tally during Euro 2020.

BASKETBALL

NBA players must get shots

Players for the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets must be vaccinated to be eligible to play in home games, the NBA ruled on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports. New laws passed in San Francisco and New York require all people over age 12 to be vaccinated to be allowed into certain events or venues. Included among the listed places are San Francisco’s Chase Center and New York’s Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center. Exemptions are available if medical or religious causes can be shown. The cities’ laws provide exemptions for visiting teams, meaning only the Warriors, Knicks and Nets would be affected among NBA clubs.

MOTORSPORTS

Raikkonen to retire from F1

Kimi Raikkonen, the Finnish “Iceman” who won the 2007 Formula One world championship for Ferrari, on Wednesday announced that he would retire at the end of the season after a record run in the sport. The 41-year-old is racing for the Swiss-based Alfa Romeo team and his departure opens up a seat, with compatriot Valtteri Bottas strongly tipped to take it if he leaves Mercedes. Raikkonen is the oldest driver on the starting grid and holds the all-time record for most race starts, with 341 so far from 344 grands prix attended. “This is it. This will be my last season in Formula One. This is a decision I did during last winter,” Raikkonen wrote in an Instagram post. “It was not an easy decision, but after this season it is time for new things... Formula One might come to an end for me, but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy.”