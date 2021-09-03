PARALYMPICS
Australia to boost bonuses
Australia is to give its Paralympic athletes the same financial rewards for winning medals as their Olympic counterparts, officials said yesterday. A number of Australian Paralympic athletes have complained that they receive no bonuses for winning medals, while the country’s Olympians get A$20,000 (US$14,778) for gold medals and lesser payments for minor medals. “Our government will ensure Australia’s Paralympic athletes receive payments for winning medals at the Tokyo Games in line with the payments to our Tokyo Olympic medalists,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Minister for Sport Richard Colbeck said in a joint statement. Australia have won 13 gold medals at the Paralympics in Tokyo.
SOCCER
Ronaldo breaks goals record
Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday broke the all-time international goalscoring record with his 110th Portugal goal and then scored a stoppage-time winner to salvage his country a dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over the Republic of Ireland in Faro. The 36-year-old Ronaldo, whose return to Manchester United from Juventus was confirmed on Tuesday, had missed a penalty in the 15th minute before John Egan gave Ireland a halftime lead. Ronaldo equalized in the 89th minute with a header, before outjumping the defense again in the sixth minute of stoppage-time. He passes Ali Daei, who scored 109 international goals, after equaling the Iranian great’s record tally during Euro 2020.
BASKETBALL
NBA players must get shots
Players for the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets must be vaccinated to be eligible to play in home games, the NBA ruled on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports. New laws passed in San Francisco and New York require all people over age 12 to be vaccinated to be allowed into certain events or venues. Included among the listed places are San Francisco’s Chase Center and New York’s Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center. Exemptions are available if medical or religious causes can be shown. The cities’ laws provide exemptions for visiting teams, meaning only the Warriors, Knicks and Nets would be affected among NBA clubs.
MOTORSPORTS
Raikkonen to retire from F1
Kimi Raikkonen, the Finnish “Iceman” who won the 2007 Formula One world championship for Ferrari, on Wednesday announced that he would retire at the end of the season after a record run in the sport. The 41-year-old is racing for the Swiss-based Alfa Romeo team and his departure opens up a seat, with compatriot Valtteri Bottas strongly tipped to take it if he leaves Mercedes. Raikkonen is the oldest driver on the starting grid and holds the all-time record for most race starts, with 341 so far from 344 grands prix attended. “This is it. This will be my last season in Formula One. This is a decision I did during last winter,” Raikkonen wrote in an Instagram post. “It was not an easy decision, but after this season it is time for new things... Formula One might come to an end for me, but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy.”
“Armless archer” Matt Stutzman is one of the world’s most recognizable athletes, but he is sporting a new, slimmer look in Tokyo as he aims to make up for missing out on a Paralympics medal five years ago. The London 2012 men’s individual compound archery silver medalist failed to get past the last 16 in Rio de Janeiro, so he got fitter in his quest for Tokyo 2020 gold. Stutzman weighed 103kg in Rio, but has shed 27kg and said he felt the benefit in 35°C heat at the Yumenoshima Archery Park during yesterday’s ranking round of the men’s individual compound event. “I
For Kevin Martyn, who fixes wheelchairs for high-impact rugby matches at the Tokyo Paralympics, working with sports gear and prosthetics is the “ultimate puzzle.” The 37-year-old Canadian is one of the dozens of specialist technicians who have traveled to Japan to make sure that athletes are not let down by their equipment. “I love these chairs, because they’re built to hit each other as hard as they can,” Martyn told reporters as he adjusted the height of a wheelchair’s front bar in a pop-up workshop at Yoyogi National Stadium. “They are built for impact, they get broken, and I love being able
Sunday’s rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One’s shortest-ever race, and also as a leading contender for most farcical. Just calling it a race takes a mighty stretch of the imagination — a delay of more than three hours with crowds enduring cold and rain to see a few processional laps behind the safety car in heavy spray and no overtaking. Officially, the action lasted all of three minutes and 27 seconds with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the winner — a result effectively decided in Saturday’s qualifying. Half points were then handed out for only the sixth time
Even in the Paralympics Games, there is controversy over victory and defeat. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class, but after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman Craig Spence said that Zolkefli and two others — who did not reach the podium — were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event. “They were late. They may have had a logical reason for being late, and therefore we allowed