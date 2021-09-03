Hedges, Chang Yu lead Indians to win over Royals 5-3

AP, KANSAS CITY, Missouri





Austin Hedges on Wednesday popped an RBI single just out of reach of first baseman Carlos Santana for the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning to lead the Cleveland Indians to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3.

“I had a good feeling,” Hedges said with a wide smile after the game. “I was trying to hit the ball that way.”

Hedges’ bloop off Ervin Santana (1-2) fell in shallow right field, allowing pinch-runner Daniel Johnson to score from second. Taiwan’s Chang Yu followed with a run-scoring double.

The Cleveland Indians’ Chang Yu hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday. Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY

Taylor Stephen pitched a perfect bottom of the 11th for his first save. Blake Parker (2-0) got the win.

The Indians have won 10 straight games over the Royals.

Both teams had scoring opportunities in the 10th. The Indians had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the inning, but Franmil Reyes flew out. The Royals had the bases loaded with no outs against Parker in the 10th and could not score.

“We like where we are right there,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “You can’t keep asking the exact same guy [Salvador Perez] to come through every single time. He’s been ridiculously consistent and off-the-charts good in those situations. We let it slip through our hands.”

Parker struck out Perez with no outs before getting the next two batters to pop out.

Earlier, Chang, 26, clubbed his first career pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning off reliever Jake Brentz to tie it at 3.