Austin Hedges on Wednesday popped an RBI single just out of reach of first baseman Carlos Santana for the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning to lead the Cleveland Indians to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3.
“I had a good feeling,” Hedges said with a wide smile after the game. “I was trying to hit the ball that way.”
Hedges’ bloop off Ervin Santana (1-2) fell in shallow right field, allowing pinch-runner Daniel Johnson to score from second. Taiwan’s Chang Yu followed with a run-scoring double.
Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY
Taylor Stephen pitched a perfect bottom of the 11th for his first save. Blake Parker (2-0) got the win.
The Indians have won 10 straight games over the Royals.
Both teams had scoring opportunities in the 10th. The Indians had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the inning, but Franmil Reyes flew out. The Royals had the bases loaded with no outs against Parker in the 10th and could not score.
“We like where we are right there,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “You can’t keep asking the exact same guy [Salvador Perez] to come through every single time. He’s been ridiculously consistent and off-the-charts good in those situations. We let it slip through our hands.”
Parker struck out Perez with no outs before getting the next two batters to pop out.
Earlier, Chang, 26, clubbed his first career pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning off reliever Jake Brentz to tie it at 3.
“Armless archer” Matt Stutzman is one of the world’s most recognizable athletes, but he is sporting a new, slimmer look in Tokyo as he aims to make up for missing out on a Paralympics medal five years ago. The London 2012 men’s individual compound archery silver medalist failed to get past the last 16 in Rio de Janeiro, so he got fitter in his quest for Tokyo 2020 gold. Stutzman weighed 103kg in Rio, but has shed 27kg and said he felt the benefit in 35°C heat at the Yumenoshima Archery Park during yesterday’s ranking round of the men’s individual compound event. “I
For Kevin Martyn, who fixes wheelchairs for high-impact rugby matches at the Tokyo Paralympics, working with sports gear and prosthetics is the “ultimate puzzle.” The 37-year-old Canadian is one of the dozens of specialist technicians who have traveled to Japan to make sure that athletes are not let down by their equipment. “I love these chairs, because they’re built to hit each other as hard as they can,” Martyn told reporters as he adjusted the height of a wheelchair’s front bar in a pop-up workshop at Yoyogi National Stadium. “They are built for impact, they get broken, and I love being able
Sunday’s rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One’s shortest-ever race, and also as a leading contender for most farcical. Just calling it a race takes a mighty stretch of the imagination — a delay of more than three hours with crowds enduring cold and rain to see a few processional laps behind the safety car in heavy spray and no overtaking. Officially, the action lasted all of three minutes and 27 seconds with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the winner — a result effectively decided in Saturday’s qualifying. Half points were then handed out for only the sixth time
Even in the Paralympics Games, there is controversy over victory and defeat. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class, but after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman Craig Spence said that Zolkefli and two others — who did not reach the podium — were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event. “They were late. They may have had a logical reason for being late, and therefore we allowed