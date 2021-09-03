Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday took another trademark long bathroom break, then credited it for advancing to the third round of the US Open, as a storm lashing New York forced the suspension or postponement of dozens of matches.
The 23-year-old Greek third seed was booed after taking more than eight minutes between the third and fourth sets, but dominated after his extended toilet trip to flush Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“I think taking a break and going to change — I was completely wet — I was refreshed,” Tsitsipas said when asked about the key to sweeping the final set in 30 minutes.
Photo: AP
“I was much more able to deliver good tennis in the fourth set. I was able to stay resilient on each and every point,” he added.
Tsitsipas, who matched his deepest US Open run, has been ridiculed by Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev for extended bathroom breaks seen as gamesmanship.
Tsitsipas, says he is only following ATP rules that have no time limit on toilet breaks.
The French Open runner-up fired a career-high 27 aces, five more than his previous best, in winning his ATP-best 50th match of the year.
“It’s unsportsmanlike to leave the court like that during a match, even if it’s not necessarily the case tonight,” Mannarino said.
“We’ve been talking about it for a long time. A toilet break is to go to the bathroom ... if it’s to break the rhythm it’s unsportsmanlike conduct,” he added.
High winds and water drenched the grounds, as wind-blown rain entered through upper corner openings under the closed roof of Louis Armstrong Stadium to suspend a second-round match between South African Kevin Anderson and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.
Remnants of deadly Hurricane Ida would shut down the covered court after twice interrupting the match, with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado and flash flood warnings for the area.
Anderson and Schwartzman resumed in Ashe after Tsitsipas’s victory, with the South American winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-4.
In women’s doubles, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Harriet Dart of the UK saw their match against France’s Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro suspended after 50 minutes. The match was to resume yesterday, with the match tied 6-6 (1-0).
Hsieh Su-wei’s women’s singles match was also set for yesterday against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Hsieh and Germany’s Elise Mertens were also to face Anna Kalinskaya of Russia and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced by walkover while Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev breezed into the third round over Germany’s Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
Osaka reached the third round when 20-year-old Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic withdrew due to illness.
“I have been feeling unwell these past few days dealing with a non-COVID related viral illness,” Danilovic wrote on social media.
Additional reporting by staff reporter
