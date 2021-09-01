Aggressive Dodgers end Braves’ 13-game road run

AP, LOS ANGELES





The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dormant offense re-emerged in a barrage of home runs on Monday, and Mookie Betts ended his sweet swing with a kiss blown to his mother in the stands.

Julio Urias earned his MLB-leading 15th victory and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3, stopping the Braves’ franchise-record 13-game road winning streak.

Betts homered on his bobblehead night after catching a ceremonial first pitch from his mom, blowing a kiss to her as he crossed the plate.

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run in their game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: AP

Max Muncy, Will Smith and Corey Seager also went deep to help the Dodgers close within one-and-a-half games of first-placed San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

Freddie Freeman, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall homered for National League East-leading Atlanta.

The Braves brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth inning. With one out, Travis d’Arnaud singled and Dansby Swanson followed with a broken-bat single off Blake Treinen.

However, Duvall took a called third strike and pinch-hitter Stephen Vogt flied out to center to end it, earning Treinen his fifth save.

Urias (15-3) retired his first 12 batters before the Braves finally broke through in the fifth. Third baseman Justin Turner made a diving backhand stop on Austin Riley’s shot, but Muncy could not handle the short-hop throw, giving Atlanta their first hit. Duvall later singled with two outs.

“All three pitches were working early on,” Urias said through a translator. “I felt good all the way through.”

In the sixth, Urias gave up back-to-back, two-out solo homers to Soler and Freeman. Duvall homered off Phil Bickford in the seventh, leaving the Braves trailing 5-3.

Urias allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out seven without a walk. He is unbeaten in his last 11 starts, and helped himself with a single leading off the second.

After managing just three hits in a 5-0 loss to Colorado on Sunday, the Dodgers pounded out eight hits and scored five runs by the third inning against the Braves.

Muncy hit his 29th homer off Drew Smyly (9-4) in the first. Smith went deep for his 22nd homer with two outs in the second, his fourth homer in five games.

“They just came out really aggressive,” Smyly said. “It just seemed like every time I threw a fastball, they were ready for it.”

The Dodgers extended their lead to 5-0 in the third. Betts led off with his 18th homer, and Seager added a two-run drive hitting in the sixth spot for the first time this season.

Smyly gave up five runs, including a season-high four homers, and nine hits, struck out five and walked none in 4-2/3 innings.

“It wasn’t a great outing for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He wasn’t throwing that bad, it’s just the location wasn’t good. He left some balls down the middle. We hung in there and gave ourselves a chance to win, but it’s hard to come back when you get down that far.”