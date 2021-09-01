Resilient Masters cruises to Paralympic gold

A thought recently struck Paralympic gold medalist Oksana Masters: What would her younger self, the one who shuffled between Ukrainian orphanages, think of this grown-up version of herself?

She was always resilient, determined and headstrong — qualities that helped her persevere through years in an orphanage and with birth defects believed to be from the aftermath of Chernobyl, the world’s worst nuclear accident. That malnourished orphan was eventually adopted by her American mom.

Now 32, Masters remains just as resilient, determined and headstrong — qualities that helped her rise to the top in multiple Paralympic sports spanning the Winter and Summer Games.

The US’ Oksana Masters competes in the Paralympic Games women’s H4-5 time trial at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Yesterday, she cruised to a gold medal in her hand-cycle time trial classification in Tokyo. It was her ninth career Paralympic medal and third gold.

“All the stuff that was ingrained in my younger self, are also the reasons why I’ve been able to, with the support of so many people behind me, get to where I am today,” said Masters, who is also competing in a road race at the Paralympic Games today. “I’m hoping that my journey is helping inspire that next young girl.”

It has been quite a journey for Masters, who was born in 1989 with legs that were different sizes and missing shinbones. She also had webbed fingers, no thumbs, six toes on each foot, one kidney and only parts of her stomach.

Being from the region near Chernobyl, the connection was made with the nuclear accident that happened in 1986. It is thought her birth mother either lived in an area that was contaminated or ingested produce that was riddled with radiation, leading to in utero radiation poisoning.

Masters had her left leg amputated near the knee at the age of nine, and the right one at the same spot five years later.

Fast-forward to the present: There she was a few weeks ago, riding her hand-cycle around Champaign, Illinois, to prepare for Tokyo. All the more remarkable given she had a tumor removed from her femur in late May — a surgery that had some wondering if she would be ready.

She would. Not only that, but she turned in an impressive performance during yesterday’s race, which she won by a 1 minute, 46.48 second margin.

For making it back, she credits resiliency, a word she does not throw around lightly.

As a child, she was shuttled between three orphanages. She tried to remain strong, but often wondered — would someone rescue her?

That someone would be Gay Masters, who saw a black-and-white photograph of five-year-old Oksana Masters in a Ukrainian adoption notebook.

They have overcome a lot together. Malnutrition — Oksana Masters weighed about 16kg when her mom took her home, which is healthy for a three-year-old, but not for someone who was nearly eight. Early language barriers, which they worked through with gestures and pointing at phrases in a book, and walking on tippy-toes to compensated for her differing leg heights before her surgeries.

At 13, Masters discovered rowing. The pull of the oars and the push against the water became a release for her, a “healing from my past,” she once said.

That started her on a path to where she is now. Her first Paralympic Games medal was in rowing, a bronze in 2012 with partner Rob Jones. She would capture seven more medals in cross-country skiing and biathlon in 2014 and 2018, and is a favorite in her classification for the hand-cycling events in Tokyo. She is also training for the Beijing Paralymic Winter Games, which are in about six months.

“It’s not about the medals,” Oksana Masters said. “It’s not about anything else except leaving a legacy, being one example for that young girl to see.”

“There’s so much power when you’re able to have something that you can look at and see and be like: ‘OK, it’s here. It’s doable,’” she said. “I’ve always been about seeing is believing, and when you can see something, you can be it and achieve it.”