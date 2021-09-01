Defending US Open champ Osaka extends win streak

AFP, NEW YORK





Defending champion Naomi Osaka on Monday stretched her Grand Slam win streak to 16 matches at the US Open.

Osaka, seeking her third US Open crown in four years, defeated 87th-ranked Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1 at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium to book a second-round matchup with Serbian Olga Danilovic.

“It feels kind of crazy to play in front of everyone again,” Osaka said. “I feel really comfortable here. I’m just glad I won.”

Naomi Osaka reacts during her women’s singles match against Marie Bouzkova on the first day of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Osaka beat Bouzkova in their only prior meeting in the first round of this year’s Australian Open on the way to her fourth Grand Slam title.

The 23-year-old Japanese star could become the first back-to-back US Open women’s champion since Serena Williams — out this year with a torn hamstring — won her third in a row in 2014.

Osaka’s major win streak includes her most recent US and Australian Open wins and a first-round win at this year’s French Open before withdrawing because of mental health issues.

Osaka, who lit the cauldron at the Tokyo Olympics, gave an Olympic pin to a young girl in the same venue where she won last year’s title when fans were banned due to COVID-19.

“It felt quite lonely for me,” she said. “So I’m quite glad to see little kids in the audience and grown ups too. The energy here is unmatched.”

Osaka broke Bouzkova in the 10th game of the first set when the Czech netted a backhand, then broke for a 2-0 lead in the second set on the way to victory in 93 minutes.

Spectators had to show proof of vaccination to attend, but they brought energy back to Ashe.

“Playing without fans here was brutal,” 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens said. “Having these fans out and the energy, the atmosphere, it brings a lot back to tennis.”

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and Stephens each won to reach the second round.

“You feel the energy. You feel alive on court,” Halep said. “Hopefully it will stay like that forever.”