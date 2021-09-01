Murray ‘lost respect’ for Tsitsipas after delays

AFP, NEW YORK





Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray on Monday criticized Stefanos Tsitsipas for “nonsense” delaying tactics in a five-set US Open comeback victory, saying the moves influenced the outcome of the match.

Tsitsipas rallied to defeat the 34-year-old Scot 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 after grinding through 4 hours, 39 minutes of play.

Murray barely greeted Tsitsipas at the net after the Greek third seed’s delays, including medical timeouts and bathroom breaks to disrupt Murray’s rhythm.

Andy Murray reacts during his US Open men’s singles first-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP

“I think he’s great for the game, but I have zero time for that stuff at all and I lost respect for him,” Murray said.

Tsitsipas brushed off Murray’s remarks.

“If there’s something he has to tell me, we should speak the two of us to kind of understand what went wrong,” Tsitsipas said. “I don’t think I broke any rules. I played by the guidelines.”

“As far as I’m playing by the rules and sticking to what the ATP says is fair, then the rest is fine. I have nothing against him. Absolutely nothing,” Tsitsipas said.

Murray said his adrenaline dropped after the long delays.

“It’s not so much leaving the court. It’s the amount of time,” Murray said. “I spoke to my team before the match about it and said to expect that, prepare for it if things were not going his way.”

“You cannot stop the way that affects you physically. When you’re playing a brutal match like that, stopping for seven, eight minutes, you do cool down. You can prepare for it mentally as much as you like, but it’s the fact that it does affect you physically when you take a break that long, well, multiple times during the match,” he said.

“Every single time it was before my serve as well. When he took the medical timeout [for his left leg], it was just after I had won the third set,” Murray said.

In the fourth set, Tsitsipas made a racquet switch down 0-30. After the fourth set, Tsitsipas took an unusually long bathroom break, then broke Murray to open the final set.

“It can’t be coincidence that it’s happening at those moments,” Murray said. “I don’t believe it was causing him any issue at all. He was fine, moving great I thought.

“It’s just disappointing, because I feel it influenced the outcome of the match. I’m not saying I [would] necessarily win that match, for sure, but it had influence on what was happening after those breaks,” he said.

Tsitsipas said his last break, timed beyond seven minutes, included a change of clothes as well.

“That’s the amount of time it takes for me to change my clothes and to walk back to the court takes a little bit of time,” he said. “As far as I know you’re allowed to have two toilet breaks to go change your clothes in a five-setter. I’ve never broken any rules, so I see no reason that that’s a problem anyways.”

Murray said the players council is talking about rule changes to “make it less easy for the rules to be exploited,” and Tsitsipas took his time-wasting too far.

“I think it’s nonsense, and he knows it, as well,” Murray said.

Alexander Zverev protested a lengthy bathroom break by Tsitsipas in a semi-final match two weeks ago at Cincinnati.

“He knows. The other players know,” Murray said. “You could argue that I shouldn’t let that affect me, but genuinely it is difficult.”

In other games, Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 for his 200th career match win and 160th win on hardcourts, while Russian men’s fifth seed Andrey Rublev ousted 221st-ranked Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.