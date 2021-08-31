GOLF
Chien wins Symetra title
Taiwan’s Peiyun Chien on Sunday won the Circling Raven Championship in Worley, Idaho, for her third career Symetra Tour title. She closed with a five-under-par 67 to finish at 16 under, a stroke ahead of Demi Runas of the US. Chien had six birdies in the third round with one bogey. She shot a five-under-par 67 in the second round and an impressive six-under-par 66 in the first round. The 30-year-old Pingtung native previously won the Kansas City Championship in 2016 and last year’s Symetra Classic.
PARALYMPICS
Virus found in spectators
Japan has closed a school in the eastern city of Chiba for the rest of this week, after confirming COVID-19 infections in two teachers who accompanied students to watch the Paralympic Games, a city official said yesterday. The two were among six teachers of the Kaizuka Junior High School who had tested positive for the disease by Sunday, the official of the city’s education board said, after a trip with 18 students in two buses to a goalball event on Wednesday last week. The Paralympics are to be held mostly without spectators, but organizers invited municipal authorities to have school children attend events, as long as they follow safety measures and receive caregivers’ consent One of the school’s teachers reported a fever two days before the trip, followed by several more reporting symptoms, with positive tests from Thursday last week to Sunday, the official said.
OLYMPICS
Former IOC president dies
Jacques Rogge, who spent 12 years as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has died at the age of 79, the organization announced on Sunday. “It is with great sadness that the International Olympic Committee announces the passing of former IOC President Count Jacques Rogge. He was 79 years old,” an IOC statement said. Rogge was the eighth president of the IOC, from 2001 to 2013, after which he was succeeded by Thomas Bach. “First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and being with athletes — and he transmitted this passion to everyone who knew him. His joy in sport was infectious,” Bach said. Rogge was an orthopedic surgeon with a degree in sports medicine. He also played rugby at the international level, winning 16 caps for Belgium and became a world champion sailor. After his career as an athlete he became president of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees, and was elected president of the IOC in 2001.
RUGBY UNION
Teams join tournament
The Super Rugby Pacific tournament starts in February with the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika teams confirmed to join the five New Zealand and five Australian franchises in the new competition. The Super Rugby tournament expanded from a trans-Tasman competition into a four-continent competition featuring teams from Argentina, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa until it was shelved last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand and Australia restarted their own domestic five-team tournaments before restoring the international element, which is set for expansion with 12 teams in an 18-week season starting on Feb. 18.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
“Armless archer” Matt Stutzman is one of the world’s most recognizable athletes, but he is sporting a new, slimmer look in Tokyo as he aims to make up for missing out on a Paralympics medal five years ago. The London 2012 men’s individual compound archery silver medalist failed to get past the last 16 in Rio de Janeiro, so he got fitter in his quest for Tokyo 2020 gold. Stutzman weighed 103kg in Rio, but has shed 27kg and said he felt the benefit in 35°C heat at the Yumenoshima Archery Park during yesterday’s ranking round of the men’s individual compound event. “I
For Kevin Martyn, who fixes wheelchairs for high-impact rugby matches at the Tokyo Paralympics, working with sports gear and prosthetics is the “ultimate puzzle.” The 37-year-old Canadian is one of the dozens of specialist technicians who have traveled to Japan to make sure that athletes are not let down by their equipment. “I love these chairs, because they’re built to hit each other as hard as they can,” Martyn told reporters as he adjusted the height of a wheelchair’s front bar in a pop-up workshop at Yoyogi National Stadium. “They are built for impact, they get broken, and I love being able
LUCKY DEFLECTION: Shakhtar Donetsk edged past AS Monaco after a bizarre own-goal, with the ball bouncing off Ruben Aguilar and looping over his own goalkeeper There is a new Sheriff in the Champions League draw, which was to be held after press time last night, with Moldova gaining its first entry in the group stage alongside rebel clubs who tried to launch their own elite breakaway. Sheriff on Wednesday advanced easily with a 0-0 draw against Dinamo Zagreb after winning 3-0 in the home leg of their playoff last week. The low-ranked club from Tiraspol in the breakaway region of Transnistria had to get through all four qualifying rounds to reach the groups. Sheriff have won the Moldovan title in 19 of the past 21 seasons and have