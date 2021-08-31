SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





GOLF

Chien wins Symetra title

Taiwan’s Peiyun Chien on Sunday won the Circling Raven Championship in Worley, Idaho, for her third career Symetra Tour title. She closed with a five-under-par 67 to finish at 16 under, a stroke ahead of Demi Runas of the US. Chien had six birdies in the third round with one bogey. She shot a five-under-par 67 in the second round and an impressive six-under-par 66 in the first round. The 30-year-old Pingtung native previously won the Kansas City Championship in 2016 and last year’s Symetra Classic.

PARALYMPICS

Virus found in spectators

Japan has closed a school in the eastern city of Chiba for the rest of this week, after confirming COVID-19 infections in two teachers who accompanied students to watch the Paralympic Games, a city official said yesterday. The two were among six teachers of the Kaizuka Junior High School who had tested positive for the disease by Sunday, the official of the city’s education board said, after a trip with 18 students in two buses to a goalball event on Wednesday last week. The Paralympics are to be held mostly without spectators, but organizers invited municipal authorities to have school children attend events, as long as they follow safety measures and receive caregivers’ consent One of the school’s teachers reported a fever two days before the trip, followed by several more reporting symptoms, with positive tests from Thursday last week to Sunday, the official said.

OLYMPICS

Former IOC president dies

Jacques Rogge, who spent 12 years as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has died at the age of 79, the organization announced on Sunday. “It is with great sadness that the International Olympic Committee announces the passing of former IOC President Count Jacques Rogge. He was 79 years old,” an IOC statement said. Rogge was the eighth president of the IOC, from 2001 to 2013, after which he was succeeded by Thomas Bach. “First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and being with athletes — and he transmitted this passion to everyone who knew him. His joy in sport was infectious,” Bach said. Rogge was an orthopedic surgeon with a degree in sports medicine. He also played rugby at the international level, winning 16 caps for Belgium and became a world champion sailor. After his career as an athlete he became president of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees, and was elected president of the IOC in 2001.

RUGBY UNION

Teams join tournament

The Super Rugby Pacific tournament starts in February with the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika teams confirmed to join the five New Zealand and five Australian franchises in the new competition. The Super Rugby tournament expanded from a trans-Tasman competition into a four-continent competition featuring teams from Argentina, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa until it was shelved last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand and Australia restarted their own domestic five-team tournaments before restoring the international element, which is set for expansion with 12 teams in an 18-week season starting on Feb. 18.