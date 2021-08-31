Tokyo 2020: Taiwan Paralympic swimmer wiped out in 100m backstroke

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese swimmer Chen Liang-da yesterday failed to advance to the final of the men’s 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, after finishing ninth in his heat.

Chen, 18, clocked 1 minute, 18.28 seconds in the group S7 heat, about two seconds behind eighth-place swimmer Inaki Basiloff of Argentina, who qualified with a time of 1 minute, 15.43 seconds.

The 100m backstroke was Chen’s third swimming event in Tokyo, after competing in the men’s 400m freestyle and the 200m individual medley last week.

Born without feet, Chen learned to swim at the age of three, when his parents enrolled him in swimming classes as a form of exercise and rehabilitation.

A first-time Paralympic swimmer, he is the youngest of the 10 Taiwanese athletes competing in Tokyo this year. At the age of 15, Chen won two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia.

He has said that gaining a berth in the Tokyo Games was already a big achievement for him.

Tomorrow, Taiwan’s women’s team face China in the classes 9-10 table tennis quarter-final.

In badminton, Fang Jen-yu is to compete in the men’s singles SU5 event for athletes who can stand, but have an upper limb impairment. He is to compete against Japan’s Imai Taiyou.