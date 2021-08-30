Angels’ Upton, Ohtani hit milestones

AP, ANAHEIM, California





Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs and Justin Upton got his 1,000th RBI, as the Los Angeles Angels snapped their three-game skid with a 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani stole second base to become the first player in team history with 40 homers and 20 steals in a season for the Angels, who won for the second time in eight games.

Ohtani went 0 for 4 for the second straight night, but the two-way superstar walked and promptly stole second base in the fifth inning to join the 40/20 club.

The Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, right, steals second base as the San Diego Padres’ Jurickson Profar is late with the tag in their MLB game at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California on Saturday. Photo: AFP

No American League player had reached those marks since Curtis Granderson did it for the New York Yankees in 2011.

“Shohei breaks another record every day,” Walsh said. “According to our scoreboard, no one has done anything that he’s done since 1885 or whatever. So every night with Sho, it’s something different.”

The Angels were briefly worried that Ohtani had injured his right hand after a pitch from Ryan Weathers (4-7) hit him on the hand in the first inning.

Manager Joe Maddon said that the X-rays were negative, and Ohtani stayed in the game.

“Every day for the rest of the season, he’s probably going to do something that really stands out,” Maddon said.

Jack Mayfield also had a two-run homer for the Halos, who have scored at least 10 runs in each of their past three victories — and just nine combined runs in their past six losses.

Eric Hosmer and Austin Nola had RBI singles in the fourth inning for the Padres, who blew their chance to pull within one game of Cincinnati Reds for the National League’s second wild-card spot after the Reds lost to the Miami Marlins.

San Diego (69-62) have lost five of six and 13 of 16.

The Angels went ahead in the second inning when Walsh connected for only his second homer since appearing in his first All-Star Game last month.

Upton became the eighth active player to record 1,000 RBIs with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. The veteran left fielder is the only active player with at least 300 homers, 1,000 RBIs and 150 stolen bases.

Angels starter Jose Suarez pitched three innings of one-hit ball before four straight Padres reached base in the fourth inning.

San Diego’s two-run rally would have been even bigger, but Angels right fielder Jo Adell made a fantastic throw to get Wil Myers at third base.