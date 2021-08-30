The Paralympic Games yesterday began with Kendall Gretsch of the US snatching triathlon gold right on the line in a dramatic finish after Australia’s Lauren Parker had led almost the entire race at Odaiba Marine Park.
Parker was hampered by backmarkers on the final lap, with the crucial seconds lost enabling Gretsch to reel her in to win by less than the length of her wheelchair.
“I couldn’t see her in front of me until halfway through that lap,” Gretsch said. “As soon as I saw her, I was, like: ‘Hey, you just have to do it. You have to give everything you can.’”
Photo: AFP
Silver medalist Parker said that she could not have done anything more: “I put my head down and went for it.”
Yesterday, 20 finals were to be held at the athletics stadium and the first gold went to world record holder Oksana Zubkovska of Ukraine in the T12 long jump, with a leap of 5.54m as records began to tumble.
British great Hannah Cockroft smashed her own women’s T34 100m world record, as she won a sixth Paralympics gold medal and a third consecutive medal in the event. Compatriot Kare Adenegan followed her home for silver.
Photo: AFP / Olympic Information Services
“I honestly didn’t know that time was within me,” Cockroft said.
There was a stunning conclusion to the F40 men’s shot put final when Iraq’s defending Paralympic champion, Garrah Tnaiash, broke the world record with 11.15m on his final attempt to leapfrog the Russian Paralympic Committee’s (RPC) Denis Gnezdilov into gold medal position.
However, the Russian astonishingly bettered Tnaiash’s mark by just 1cm to snatch back the gold.
“It’s the best mood possible,” Gnezdilov said. “I won them and with a world record on top of everything. This is the best thing to happen in my life.”
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
“Armless archer” Matt Stutzman is one of the world’s most recognizable athletes, but he is sporting a new, slimmer look in Tokyo as he aims to make up for missing out on a Paralympics medal five years ago. The London 2012 men’s individual compound archery silver medalist failed to get past the last 16 in Rio de Janeiro, so he got fitter in his quest for Tokyo 2020 gold. Stutzman weighed 103kg in Rio, but has shed 27kg and said he felt the benefit in 35°C heat at the Yumenoshima Archery Park during yesterday’s ranking round of the men’s individual compound event. “I
Japan is sending a record number of athletes to the Tokyo Paralympics aiming not only for gold medals, but also to build a more inclusive society, top team official Miki Matheson said. A gold medalist herself at the 1998 Winter Paralympics in Nagano, Matheson serves as one of three deputy chiefs of the Japan team and has high hopes for the Games. “The success of the Paralympics is not just whether athletes hit the mark or win a lot of medals,” the sportswoman said in an interview. “The Paralympics won’t succeed if we can’t feel that [people with disabilities] can go out more