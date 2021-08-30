Triathlon, 100m thrillers light up Tokyo Super Sunday

AFP, TOKYO





The Paralympic Games yesterday began with Kendall Gretsch of the US snatching triathlon gold right on the line in a dramatic finish after Australia’s Lauren Parker had led almost the entire race at Odaiba Marine Park.

Parker was hampered by backmarkers on the final lap, with the crucial seconds lost enabling Gretsch to reel her in to win by less than the length of her wheelchair.

“I couldn’t see her in front of me until halfway through that lap,” Gretsch said. “As soon as I saw her, I was, like: ‘Hey, you just have to do it. You have to give everything you can.’”

Iraq’s Garrah Tnaiash competes in the Paralympic Games men’s shot put F40 final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AFP

Silver medalist Parker said that she could not have done anything more: “I put my head down and went for it.”

Yesterday, 20 finals were to be held at the athletics stadium and the first gold went to world record holder Oksana Zubkovska of Ukraine in the T12 long jump, with a leap of 5.54m as records began to tumble.

British great Hannah Cockroft smashed her own women’s T34 100m world record, as she won a sixth Paralympics gold medal and a third consecutive medal in the event. Compatriot Kare Adenegan followed her home for silver.

Britain’s Hannah Cockroft celebrates her victory in the Paralympic Games 100m T34 final with a world record time of 16.39 seconds at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AFP / Olympic Information Services

“I honestly didn’t know that time was within me,” Cockroft said.

There was a stunning conclusion to the F40 men’s shot put final when Iraq’s defending Paralympic champion, Garrah Tnaiash, broke the world record with 11.15m on his final attempt to leapfrog the Russian Paralympic Committee’s (RPC) Denis Gnezdilov into gold medal position.

However, the Russian astonishingly bettered Tnaiash’s mark by just 1cm to snatch back the gold.

“It’s the best mood possible,” Gnezdilov said. “I won them and with a world record on top of everything. This is the best thing to happen in my life.”