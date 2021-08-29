SPORTS BRIEFS

RUGBY UNION

Savea named captain

Ardie Savea’s “different” style of leadership yesterday earned him the All Blacks captaincy, as he was named to lead the side for the first time against Australia next weekend. Veterans Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett were named as Savea’s vice-captains for their remaining five matches in the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks announced on social media ahead of the Wallabies clash in Perth. Regular skipper Sam Cane is injured and unlikely to rejoin the team before their end-of-year northern tour, while Sam Whitelock and Aaron Smith, who have already captained the side this year, did not travel to Australia, with their wives due to give birth soon. Coach Ian Foster said he considered a number of strong candidates to take over the leadership before opting for the 52-Test Wellington Hurricanes captain. “It’s a changing time and we’ve gone with a changing strategy,” he told Radio Newstalk ZB. “I love that he has a very different style of leadership. He’s very empathetic, he’s got a great affinity right across the group and reads the group well from a family and emotional side, and I think that’s a really important quality to have in the situation we’re in.”

BOXING

AIBA ‘debt-free’: president

The International Boxing Association (AIBA), which has for years been plagued by serious mismanagement, is now debt-free, its president said on Friday. Debt had at one stage exceeded US$20 million and the organization was on the verge of default, but newly appointed AIBA chairman Umar Kremlev said that the amateur boxing governing body attracted sponsors that erased previous debt. “As of today we have no debts,” Kremlev told a news conference in Belgrade, where the AIBA is organizing International Boxing Day. “We already raised [US]$50 million and fulfilled our promise before the election. International companies are supporting the AIBA, but we are not finished — [US$]50 million is not the limit.” He said that the AIBA is “working and improving relations” with the International Olympic Committee, which stripped the body of the right to run the event at the Tokyo Olympics due to its tainted image.

HORSE RACING

Driver aged 86 wins

Tony Dandeo on Friday became the oldest driver to win a harness race in New Jersey when the 86-year-old guided Stick That Lip Out to a two-length victory at Freehold Raceway. Dandeo broke the mark set by George McCandless, who drove Kehms Scooter to victory at Freehold on Oct. 20, 1994, at the age of 83.

MOTORSPORTS

Six crash at W Series

Dutch driver Beitske Visser and Norwegian Ayla Agren on Friday were discharged from hospital following a six-car pile-up in qualifying for the W Series race at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Formula One support series for women said that the pair, plus Britons Abbie Eaton and Sarah Moore, Spaniard Belen Garcia and Liechtenstein’s Fabienne Wohlwend, who were taken to the medical center for checks, had been given the all-clear. “Thankfully it seems everyone is okay. The cars have stood up unbelievably well to what looks like a massive crash,” director of racing Dave Ryan said. The crash happened as the cars began the climb up the fast sweep of Eau Rouge toward Raidillon, with Moore and Eaton spinning into the barriers and being hit by the others. Eaton and Visser’s cars were launched into the air by the impact, with Wohlwend’s car turned upside down. The session was restarted.