RUGBY UNION
Savea named captain
Ardie Savea’s “different” style of leadership yesterday earned him the All Blacks captaincy, as he was named to lead the side for the first time against Australia next weekend. Veterans Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett were named as Savea’s vice-captains for their remaining five matches in the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks announced on social media ahead of the Wallabies clash in Perth. Regular skipper Sam Cane is injured and unlikely to rejoin the team before their end-of-year northern tour, while Sam Whitelock and Aaron Smith, who have already captained the side this year, did not travel to Australia, with their wives due to give birth soon. Coach Ian Foster said he considered a number of strong candidates to take over the leadership before opting for the 52-Test Wellington Hurricanes captain. “It’s a changing time and we’ve gone with a changing strategy,” he told Radio Newstalk ZB. “I love that he has a very different style of leadership. He’s very empathetic, he’s got a great affinity right across the group and reads the group well from a family and emotional side, and I think that’s a really important quality to have in the situation we’re in.”
BOXING
AIBA ‘debt-free’: president
The International Boxing Association (AIBA), which has for years been plagued by serious mismanagement, is now debt-free, its president said on Friday. Debt had at one stage exceeded US$20 million and the organization was on the verge of default, but newly appointed AIBA chairman Umar Kremlev said that the amateur boxing governing body attracted sponsors that erased previous debt. “As of today we have no debts,” Kremlev told a news conference in Belgrade, where the AIBA is organizing International Boxing Day. “We already raised [US]$50 million and fulfilled our promise before the election. International companies are supporting the AIBA, but we are not finished — [US$]50 million is not the limit.” He said that the AIBA is “working and improving relations” with the International Olympic Committee, which stripped the body of the right to run the event at the Tokyo Olympics due to its tainted image.
HORSE RACING
Driver aged 86 wins
Tony Dandeo on Friday became the oldest driver to win a harness race in New Jersey when the 86-year-old guided Stick That Lip Out to a two-length victory at Freehold Raceway. Dandeo broke the mark set by George McCandless, who drove Kehms Scooter to victory at Freehold on Oct. 20, 1994, at the age of 83.
MOTORSPORTS
Six crash at W Series
Dutch driver Beitske Visser and Norwegian Ayla Agren on Friday were discharged from hospital following a six-car pile-up in qualifying for the W Series race at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Formula One support series for women said that the pair, plus Britons Abbie Eaton and Sarah Moore, Spaniard Belen Garcia and Liechtenstein’s Fabienne Wohlwend, who were taken to the medical center for checks, had been given the all-clear. “Thankfully it seems everyone is okay. The cars have stood up unbelievably well to what looks like a massive crash,” director of racing Dave Ryan said. The crash happened as the cars began the climb up the fast sweep of Eau Rouge toward Raidillon, with Moore and Eaton spinning into the barriers and being hit by the others. Eaton and Visser’s cars were launched into the air by the impact, with Wohlwend’s car turned upside down. The session was restarted.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
Japan is sending a record number of athletes to the Tokyo Paralympics aiming not only for gold medals, but also to build a more inclusive society, top team official Miki Matheson said. A gold medalist herself at the 1998 Winter Paralympics in Nagano, Matheson serves as one of three deputy chiefs of the Japan team and has high hopes for the Games. “The success of the Paralympics is not just whether athletes hit the mark or win a lot of medals,” the sportswoman said in an interview. “The Paralympics won’t succeed if we can’t feel that [people with disabilities] can go out more