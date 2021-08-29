Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill have talked openly about the Kansas City Chiefs chasing a perfect season and on Friday, the two were nearly perfect.
Mahomes was eight of nine for 117 yards and two touchdowns in his only two chances with the ball, including a 35-yard TD strike to the fleet-footed Hill, as the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-25 to finish 3-0 in the pre-season.
Now come 17 regular-season games and, the Chiefs hope, three more in the post-season.
Photo: AFP
“We didn’t change the script, but we went through that pregame mock week,” Mahomes said.
“You had a couple pre-season games they had played, and we went through that routine I’ve built. And having that and going against the defense playing a scout-team defense, we came out a little faster and crisper and were able to move the ball,” he said.
Indeed, Mahomes was sharper than he had been his first two exhibitions, his only miss a throw-away with nobody open.
After his touchdown toss to Hill, Mahomes finished his night with a short touchdown pass to tight end Blake Bell.
“I knew going in that we had enough reps — what I thought were enough reps — so it was strictly the comfort the offense had working together, and the defense had,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
“We had some long drives, some good work,” he said.
Mahomes’ counterpart, Kirk Cousins, was not nearly as effective for Minnesota. He led the Vikings to a field-goal on his first offensive series, but went three-and-out on each of the next two, finishing five of seven for 57 yards.
Cousins looked out of sync with his receivers and took a big loss on a sack by Anthony Hitchens.
Third-round pick Kellen Mond, who appears to have the edge on Jake Browning for the Vikings’ backup job, was 16 of 23 for 196 yards with an interception. Browning was just two of eight for 41 yards.
“We moved the ball well the first drive. We got stopped when we got to the red zone,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “Then we didn’t do much the next two drives. And defensively we had a few of our horses that didn’t play tonight and you could see that some of these backups need to improve quickly.”
The NFL regular season is scheduled to start on Sept. 9.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Panthers 34, Steelers 9
‧ Lions 17, Colts 27
‧ Jets 31, Eagles 31
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
Japan is sending a record number of athletes to the Tokyo Paralympics aiming not only for gold medals, but also to build a more inclusive society, top team official Miki Matheson said. A gold medalist herself at the 1998 Winter Paralympics in Nagano, Matheson serves as one of three deputy chiefs of the Japan team and has high hopes for the Games. “The success of the Paralympics is not just whether athletes hit the mark or win a lot of medals,” the sportswoman said in an interview. “The Paralympics won’t succeed if we can’t feel that [people with disabilities] can go out more