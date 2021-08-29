Mahomes sharp for Chiefs

AP, KANSAS CITY, Missouri





Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill have talked openly about the Kansas City Chiefs chasing a perfect season and on Friday, the two were nearly perfect.

Mahomes was eight of nine for 117 yards and two touchdowns in his only two chances with the ball, including a 35-yard TD strike to the fleet-footed Hill, as the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-25 to finish 3-0 in the pre-season.

Now come 17 regular-season games and, the Chiefs hope, three more in the post-season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during their NFL pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday. Photo: AFP

“We didn’t change the script, but we went through that pregame mock week,” Mahomes said.

“You had a couple pre-season games they had played, and we went through that routine I’ve built. And having that and going against the defense playing a scout-team defense, we came out a little faster and crisper and were able to move the ball,” he said.

Indeed, Mahomes was sharper than he had been his first two exhibitions, his only miss a throw-away with nobody open.

After his touchdown toss to Hill, Mahomes finished his night with a short touchdown pass to tight end Blake Bell.

“I knew going in that we had enough reps — what I thought were enough reps — so it was strictly the comfort the offense had working together, and the defense had,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

“We had some long drives, some good work,” he said.

Mahomes’ counterpart, Kirk Cousins, was not nearly as effective for Minnesota. He led the Vikings to a field-goal on his first offensive series, but went three-and-out on each of the next two, finishing five of seven for 57 yards.

Cousins looked out of sync with his receivers and took a big loss on a sack by Anthony Hitchens.

Third-round pick Kellen Mond, who appears to have the edge on Jake Browning for the Vikings’ backup job, was 16 of 23 for 196 yards with an interception. Browning was just two of eight for 41 yards.

“We moved the ball well the first drive. We got stopped when we got to the red zone,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “Then we didn’t do much the next two drives. And defensively we had a few of our horses that didn’t play tonight and you could see that some of these backups need to improve quickly.”

The NFL regular season is scheduled to start on Sept. 9.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Panthers 34, Steelers 9

‧ Lions 17, Colts 27

‧ Jets 31, Eagles 31