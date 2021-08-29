Braves edge Giants at top of the NL

SOLER POWER: The Royals beat the Mariners, with Edward Olivares driving in a go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning and hitting a home run in the 12th inning

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia





Jorge Soler on Friday hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, while Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out as the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak.

Wilmer Flores led off the ninth in a matchup of National League division leaders with a homer against Braves closer Will Smith to trim Atlanta’s lead to one.

Buster Posey hit a two-run homer in his return to San Francisco’s lineup.

Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler reacts after hitting a three-run home run during their MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Adam Duvall also homered for the Braves.

A.J. Minter (2-4) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Losing pitcher Tony Watson (5-4) allowed three hits, a walk and three earned runs.

In Seattle, Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, while Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second straight game as the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7.

Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice after being called up, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly before Luis Torrens drove in the tying run in the bottom of the inning.

“You just never know who’s going to be the hero,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He didn’t even start the game.”

Perez became the 25th player in major-league history to hit grand slams in back-to-back games when he launched one in the fourth inning, tying the game at 5-5.

It was the third straight game with a grand slam for the Royals, who are one shy of tying the major-league record set by the San Diego Padres last year.

Four other teams have hit slams in three straight games since 1895.

Perez has hit six home runs in the eight games on the team’s current road trip, bringing his season total to 36. The Royals have won six of those games. His tally of 15 home runs since the All-Star break leads the American League.

“He’s in a unique space doing what he’s able to do on both sides of the ball,” Matheny said of the catcher.

Carlos Hernandez took over for starter Kris Bubic with an out in the fifth inning. He held the Mariners hitless, retiring 14 straight batters in regulation to keep the game tied.

“They really flipped the script on us,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said, adding of Hernandez: “He just absolutely slammed the door on us.”

Hernandez pitched the 10th, giving up his first hit to Abraham Toro. The infield single moved designated runner Kyle Seager to third and he scored on Torrens’ deep sacrifice fly to the warning track in left, making it 6-6.

Hernandez finished with six strikeouts and no walks in 5-2/3 innngs.

“They gave me the heads up that I was going to be the emergency guy, and I was ready,” Hernandez said.

Josh Staumont (3-2) gave up a run in the 12th, but earned the win with 1-1/3 innings pitched and two strikeouts after being activated from the injured list earlier in the day.

Yohan Ramirez (0-2) picked up the loss after allowing Olivares’ fifth homer of the season.

Kansas City have 34 come-from-behind wins this season.

The Mariners loaded the bases to start the first and second innings on the way to a 5-1 lead.

Toro drew a bases-loaded walk — the Mariners’ 19th of the season — off starter Kris Bubic to begin the scoring for Seattle.

Torrens had a two-run double in the first and drove in another run in the second. He finished with four RBIs.

The Royals used three hits in the fourth inning to load the bases against starter Logan Gilbert, setting up Perez’s fifth career slam — tied for second-most in Royals history behind Frank White’s six.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Angels 0, Padres 5

‧ Athletics 2, Yankees 8

‧ Dodgers 2, Rockies 4

‧ Indians 3, Red Sox 4

‧ Marlins 0, Reds 6

‧ Mets 1, Nationals 2

‧ Orioles 3, Rays 6

‧ Phillies 7, D’backs 6 (11i)

‧ Pirates 3, Cardinals 4

‧ Rangers 4, Astros 5

‧ Tigers 2, Blue Jays 1

‧ Twins 2, Brewers 0

‧ White Sox 17, Cubs 13