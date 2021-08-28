SPORTS BRIEFS

TENNIS

Chans out in Chicago

Taiwanese pair Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching did not play their semi-final at the WTA Chicago Women’s Open on Thursday, allowing Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan to advance to the final. The Chinese-language China Times Web site reported that Latisha Chan had been feeling unwell, prompting the withdrawal. Kichenok and Ninomiya were to play Romania’s Raluca-Ioana Olaru and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine early this morning after they also had a walkover in their semi-final against Czech duo Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova.

SOCCER

PSG draw Man City

Lionel Messi’s new club Paris Saint-Germain are to play Manchester City, managed by the Argentine’s former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, after being drawn together in Champion’s League Group A on Thursday. PSG are also to face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Club Brugge KV.

SOCCER

Ronaldo move expected

Cristiano Ronaldo was not to train with Juventus yesterday, the Serie A giants told reporters, as rumors of an imminent move to Manchester City gathered pace. Widespread media reports said that Ronaldo left Juve’s Continassa training center before the start of yesterday’s session. Sky Sport Italia reported that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived in the morning to say goodbye to his teammates before leaving at about 10:45am. Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that a deal for Ronaldo to go to Premier League champions Manchester City could be completed with 24 hours.

SOCCER

Jorginho, Putellas win

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho on Thursday was named UEFA’s men’s Player of the Year for 2020-2021, while Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas won the women’s award. Brazilian-born Jorginho, 29, won the Champions League and European championship with club and country this year.

CRICKET

Cairns paralysed in legs

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is paralysed in his legs after a stroke in his spine following emergency heart surgery in Sydney, New Zealand media reported yesterday. The 51-year-old had returned to his home in Canberra, but remained in a serious condition, reports said, citing a statement from his lawyer, Aaron Lloyd. “During the life-saving emergency heart surgery Chris underwent in Sydney, he suffered a stroke in his spine. This has resulted in paralysis in his legs,” the statement said. “As a result he will be undertaking a significant rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia. Chris and his family now want to focus on spending time together where possible and making whatever progress they can in his recovery.”

ATHLETICS

Paralympian gets Barbie

A wheelchair-bound Chilean paralympian shotputter has become the latest subject of a Barbie created by US toy firm Mattel. Francisca Mardones, 43, was the standard-bearer of the Chile team at the Tokyo Paralympics. She has represented her country in wheelchair tennis and, latterly, shotputting, discus throwing and javelin.