TENNIS
Chans out in Chicago
Taiwanese pair Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching did not play their semi-final at the WTA Chicago Women’s Open on Thursday, allowing Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan to advance to the final. The Chinese-language China Times Web site reported that Latisha Chan had been feeling unwell, prompting the withdrawal. Kichenok and Ninomiya were to play Romania’s Raluca-Ioana Olaru and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine early this morning after they also had a walkover in their semi-final against Czech duo Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova.
SOCCER
PSG draw Man City
Lionel Messi’s new club Paris Saint-Germain are to play Manchester City, managed by the Argentine’s former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, after being drawn together in Champion’s League Group A on Thursday. PSG are also to face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Club Brugge KV.
SOCCER
Ronaldo move expected
Cristiano Ronaldo was not to train with Juventus yesterday, the Serie A giants told reporters, as rumors of an imminent move to Manchester City gathered pace. Widespread media reports said that Ronaldo left Juve’s Continassa training center before the start of yesterday’s session. Sky Sport Italia reported that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived in the morning to say goodbye to his teammates before leaving at about 10:45am. Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that a deal for Ronaldo to go to Premier League champions Manchester City could be completed with 24 hours.
SOCCER
Jorginho, Putellas win
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho on Thursday was named UEFA’s men’s Player of the Year for 2020-2021, while Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas won the women’s award. Brazilian-born Jorginho, 29, won the Champions League and European championship with club and country this year.
CRICKET
Cairns paralysed in legs
Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is paralysed in his legs after a stroke in his spine following emergency heart surgery in Sydney, New Zealand media reported yesterday. The 51-year-old had returned to his home in Canberra, but remained in a serious condition, reports said, citing a statement from his lawyer, Aaron Lloyd. “During the life-saving emergency heart surgery Chris underwent in Sydney, he suffered a stroke in his spine. This has resulted in paralysis in his legs,” the statement said. “As a result he will be undertaking a significant rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia. Chris and his family now want to focus on spending time together where possible and making whatever progress they can in his recovery.”
ATHLETICS
Paralympian gets Barbie
A wheelchair-bound Chilean paralympian shotputter has become the latest subject of a Barbie created by US toy firm Mattel. Francisca Mardones, 43, was the standard-bearer of the Chile team at the Tokyo Paralympics. She has represented her country in wheelchair tennis and, latterly, shotputting, discus throwing and javelin.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
Japan is sending a record number of athletes to the Tokyo Paralympics aiming not only for gold medals, but also to build a more inclusive society, top team official Miki Matheson said. A gold medalist herself at the 1998 Winter Paralympics in Nagano, Matheson serves as one of three deputy chiefs of the Japan team and has high hopes for the Games. “The success of the Paralympics is not just whether athletes hit the mark or win a lot of medals,” the sportswoman said in an interview. “The Paralympics won’t succeed if we can’t feel that [people with disabilities] can go out more