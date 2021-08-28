Zimmer’s big HR helps Cleveland

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio





Bradley Zimmer on Thursday hit a two-run homer into the second deck in right field to highlight a four-run first inning as the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 10-6.

Zimmer’s 142m blast off Jordan Lyles (6-11) hooked toward the foul pole and landed several rows back in the second deck at Progressive Field before bounding into the lower deck.

Zimmer paused briefly near the batters’ box as his towering drive soared from the field of play before starting his home-run trot.

The Cleveland Indians’ Bradley Zimmer watches the ball fly on a two-run home run during their MLB game against the Texas Rangers in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AP

“When you really get one like that, it’s hard to take off running,” he said with a laugh. “You watch it a little bit and then go on your way.”

Indians interim manager DeMarlo Hale asked members of the coaching staff if they had seen a ball hit in that location.

“We haven’t seen too many of them,” Hale said. “Maybe [former Indians player Jim] Thome went up there, I think someone said.”

Zimmer, who drove in three runs, has the two longest home runs hit by a Cleveland player this season.

On Aug. 9 he hit a 144m homer to center field against the Cincinnati Reds in Cleveland, but he could not say which was the greater accomplishment.

“Oh man, the one tonight felt good, pretty good,” he said. “It’s hard to choose. They were pretty much the same feeling.”

Texas tied the game with two runs in the second and two in the third, but Cleveland put together another four-run inning in the fourth.

Andres Gimenez’s RBI double gave Cleveland the lead. Amed Rosario had a sacrifice fly, and Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes added RBI singles as the Indians (63-62) moved past .500 for the first time since Aug. 2.

Ramirez, whose fielding error helped Texas tie it in the third, matched a career high with three stolen bases, while Reyes drove in two runs. Myles Straw hit a leadoff home run in the first and rookie Owen Miller homered in the fifth.

Trevor Stephan (3-0) allowed one run in 2-2/3 innings.

Nick Solak and D.J. Peters homered for Texas, who are 9-28 since the All-Star break.

Manager Chris Woodward said that there have been frustrating days, but he has remained positive.

“That’s my job,” Woodward said. “That’s my job is to bring it every day. When it comes to being positive, I’m not always smiling, but I’m always optimistic about moving this thing forward. I have to be. That’s my responsibility to the organization and to these players, to the team.”

Lyles had his start moved up a day after Spencer Howard was placed in healthy and safety protocols.

The right-hander allowed eight runs and nine hits in 3-2/3 innings.

Straw homered on Lyles’ second pitch of the game. Ramirez walked, stole second and scored on Reyes’ double. Zimmer followed with a Reyes-like drive for a 4-0 lead.

Jose Trevino and Solak had RBIs in the second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa led off the third with a single and took third when Andy Ibanez singled, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Both runners scored when Ramirez booted Nathaniel Lowe’s two-out grounder.

In other games on Thursday, it was:

‧ Athletics 6, Yankees 7

‧ Blue Jays 7, White Sox 10

‧ Brewers 1, Reds 5

‧ Mariners 4, Royals 6

‧ Marlins 7, Nationals 5

‧ Mets 2, Giants 3

‧ Orioles 13, Angels 1

‧ Padres 0, Dodgers 4

‧ Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 8

‧ Pirates 11, Cardinals 7

‧ Red Sox 12, Twins 2