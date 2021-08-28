There are 4,403 Paralympic athletes competing in Tokyo, each with unique differences that have to be classified. Lines have to be drawn in the quest for fairness to group similar impairments, or impairments that yield similar results.
It is a confusing maze and make no mistake, the Paralympics are competitive and athletes are aware that no matter where a classification line is drawn, some are likely to benefit more than others.
Winning leads to gold medals, sponsorship deals and other outside funding. Some teams are even known to recruit athletes in that top range, and often younger athletes.
“The problem with the classification is that if you are at the bottom edge, you are not happy,” said Heinrich Popow, a two-time gold medalist in track and field. “The athletes always want to have the best classification.”
Able-bodied athletes have advantages in certain sports, while athletes with disabilities are not entirely different.
There are 10 impairment groups in the Paralympics. Eight involve physical impairments, and the other groupings are for visual and intellectual impairments.
However, the 22 Paralympic sports adjust the groups to suit their sport, swelling the classifications. Some athletes say they are not always fair.
“If we think we can swim or run the same times as everyone else, we feel good being in the class, but if we feel we’re doing our best and can’t even reach the limit to qualify, or pass through the heats, you start to complain,” Popow said.
The International Paralympic Committee has just begun a periodic review of the classification system, but changes are unlikely until after the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, committee spokesman Craig Spence said.
At a quick glance, the current classifications system is hard to digest. For instance, the finals in swimming today — each has a men’s and women’s race — include: 100m breaststroke, SB6 class; 100m freestyle, S10; 150m individual medley, SM4; 150m individual medley, SM3; 100m backstroke, S11; 200m individual medley, SM8; and 100m breaststroke, SB5.
Most athletes agree that there must be classes, but they still might dispute the logic or science behind how they are decided.
“To be honest, athletes don’t understand the system,” Popow said. “Every athlete just wants to focus on himself, and his disability and class. We need to have a classification system overall that everyone understands.”
Tea Cisic is the head of classification for the committee. As a kinesiologist, it is her job to access the impairments.
“They [athletes] are entitled to complain,” Cisic told reporters. “They are entitled to come forward and say: ‘I’m not happy with my class. I think I’ve been incorrectly classified.’ And there’s a process for them to get reviewed.”
Cisic acknowledges the classification system is complex, but said that fans need to make an effort to understand it, the way new fans might initially wrestle with the rules of cricket or baseball.
“Classification is complex and it does require an investment from the audience to understand how it works, but once you do that, I think it unfolds,” she said.
TAIWAN
Staff writer, with CNA
Lee Kai-lin yesterday finished fifth in the women’s under-48kg judo category at the Tokyo Paralympic Games after losing her bronze-medal match.
Lee, 29, entered her medal match against 47-year-old Russian Viktoriia Potapova after a quarter-final loss to Ukraine’s Yulia Ivanytska.
Potapova overcame Lee with a cross armlock and won the match in 1 minute, 4 seconds, clinching her fourth bronze medal at the Paralympics since the 2004 Athens Games.
Lee, the 2012 silver medalist, shared fifth place with Shizuka Hangai of Japan, who lost to Ivanytska in the other bronze-medal match.
Sandrine Martinet of France beat Shahana Hajiyeva of Azerbaijan to bag the gold medal in the weight class.
