Brandon Woodruff on Wednesday struck out 10 in six shutout innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati 4-1, extending their National League Central lead over the Reds to 9.5 games.
Avisail Garcia hit an RBI double and made two big defensive plays in right field for the Brewers, who have won 12 of 15.
Woodruff (8-7), an All-Star in 2019 and this year, struggled in his two previous starts, giving up six runs in five innings against the St Louis Cardinals after lasting only three innings in Chicago against the Cubs.
Photo: AFP
This time, he permitted only four hits and retired 13 straight batters during one stretch.
“The difference for me is just getting ahead,” Woodruff said. “That’s like No. 1 for me. When I can get ahead I’m able to locate the fastball, for the most part. It just helps me out so much more with everything else. That’s my game.”
“In this game, there’s always a few moments when you have to really lock it in and just mentally slow things down,” he said.
Photo: AP
“Sometimes there might be some calls that go your way, there might be some some calls that don’t go your way. I think the biggest thing is just staying within yourself and mentally just trying to slow things down,” he added.
Woodruff struck out four Reds, including Joey Votto, twice each.
Votto was called out on a 156kph fastball in the first inning with one out and runners on second and third.
The other time Woodruff was threatened was in the sixth.
With a runner on third, Votto worked the count full for a third straight time, but flied out to end the inning.
In all, the teams combined for 25 strikeouts.
Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo (7-13) gave up two runs and had six strikeouts in 6-1/3 innings.
Castillo did not allow a hit — or a ball out of the infield — until Christian Yelich hit a grounder past third base for a leadoff double in the fourth.
Two pitches later, Garcia doubled to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead.
Those were the only two hits by the Brewers until Jace Peterson’s RBI double in the seventh chased Castillo.
“You can’t really pitch much better than that,” Reds manager David Bell said.
Kolten Wong scored on Amir Garrett’s wild pitch in the eighth and Luis Urias added an RBI groundout to make it 4-0.
Garcia robbed pinch-hitter Max Schrock of a home run in the eighth.
In the sixth, he threw out Nick Castellanos, who was trying to stretch a single.
Castellanos hit his 23rd home run off Jake Cousins in the ninth.
Milwaukee reliever Brad Boxberger retired the Reds in order in the seventh inning and Devin Williams did the same in the eighth.
In Baltimore, Maryland, Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez each drew bases-loaded walks as part of a five-run eighth inning, helping the Orioles snap a 19-game losing streak with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Austin Hayes added a pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth as the Orioles recorded their first win since a 7-1 romp over the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.
D.J. Stewart launched a two-run homer, while Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander also went deep for Baltimore.
Los Angeles’ Brandon Marsh hit his first home run in the major leagues to highlight a five-RBI performance.
Jared Walsh also went deep for the Angels, who have lost four of their past five games.
In other MLB games, it was:
‧ Astros 6, Royals 5 (10i)
‧ Blue Jays 3, White Sox 1
‧ Cardinals 3, Tigers 2 (10i)
‧ Cubs 5, Rockies 2 (G1)
‧ Cubs 10, Rockies 13 (G2, 10i)
‧ Indians 7, Rangers 2
‧ Marlins 4, Nationals 3 (10i)
‧ Mets 2, Giants 3
‧ Padres 3, Dodgers 5
‧ Phillies 4, Rays 7
‧ Pirates 2, Diamondbacks 5
‧ Red Sox 6, Twins 9 (10i)
