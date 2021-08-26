CRICKET
Pakistan draws Test series
Shaheen Shah Afridi completed a 10-wicket match haul to bowl Pakistan to a series-leveling 109-run victory over the West Indies in the final session of the second and final Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday. Frustrated by the loss of an entire day’s play and another session to rain and a sodden outfield over the weekend, Shaheen kept Pakistan’s hopes alive with a devastating first-innings effort of 6-51 on day four — his best Test innings performance — and returned on the final day to strike critical blows. Then, when it seemed the weather would ruin their desperate push for victory, he came back for a final spell with the second new ball to take the last two wickets and give his team a tremendous triumph with one hour to spare.
SOCCER
Eriksen saviors honored
The people who saved the life of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who had a cardiac arrest during the opening match of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, on Tuesday received the UEFA President’s Award, the awarding body announced. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the nine recipients, who included Denmark captain Simon Kjaer, as “the true heroes of Euro 2020.” Ceferin said that “this year, the President’s Award transcends football. It serves as an important and eternal reminder of just how precious life is and puts everything in our lives into the clearest perspective.”
FORMULA ONE
Overtake award revealed
Formula One on Tuesday announced a new sponsored award for the driver who completes the most overtakes during a season. The award, carrying the name of cryptocurrency partner crypto.com, lines up alongside those offered for the fastest lap and fastest pitstop. Formula One said in a statement that it was “designed to celebrate the bravery exhibited by drivers who make bold moves in pursuit of success.” Some social media critics said it could also be a reward for poor qualifying, with top drivers who started out of position more likely to make a significant number of overtakes during the race.
SOCCER
Clubs make ‘red list’ stand
The decision of the English Premier League clubs was clear: No players would be released to play for countries on England’s “red list.” The announcement on Tuesday highlighted the escalating backlash FIFA is facing across soccer over its decision to overlook COVID-19-related quarantine requirements and concerns of clubs and leagues to squeeze in more FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Spain’s La Liga also said it would support any of its clubs who did not want to release players for international duty with South American teams. Unlike for other international fixtures during the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA is not allowing exemptions for players to opt out of the trips if they are forced to quarantine on their return to countries to resume club duties. Clubs face sanctions if they refuse to release players, but Liverpool have already told Egypt that Mohamed Salah would not be released for next week’s games. Premier League clubs backed Liverpool, on Tuesday “reluctantly but unanimously” blocking almost 60 players from 19 clubs going to 26 countries on England’s red list that features all 10 South American countries.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
TOPPING BABE RUTH: Shohei Ohtani became the first major leaguer to hit 40 home runs in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games, beating Babe Ruth’s 29 homers Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went one for four with a first-inning single. “He’s obviously one of the best hitters of all time and he’s also a great person,” Ohtani said. “I would have been OK with giving it up, and I hope he does it sooner rather than later.” Instead, Ohtani put on a show. The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked