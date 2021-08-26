SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Pakistan draws Test series

Shaheen Shah Afridi completed a 10-wicket match haul to bowl Pakistan to a series-leveling 109-run victory over the West Indies in the final session of the second and final Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday. Frustrated by the loss of an entire day’s play and another session to rain and a sodden outfield over the weekend, Shaheen kept Pakistan’s hopes alive with a devastating first-innings effort of 6-51 on day four — his best Test innings performance — and returned on the final day to strike critical blows. Then, when it seemed the weather would ruin their desperate push for victory, he came back for a final spell with the second new ball to take the last two wickets and give his team a tremendous triumph with one hour to spare.

SOCCER

Eriksen saviors honored

The people who saved the life of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who had a cardiac arrest during the opening match of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, on Tuesday received the UEFA President’s Award, the awarding body announced. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the nine recipients, who included Denmark captain Simon Kjaer, as “the true heroes of Euro 2020.” Ceferin said that “this year, the President’s Award transcends football. It serves as an important and eternal reminder of just how precious life is and puts everything in our lives into the clearest perspective.”

FORMULA ONE

Overtake award revealed

Formula One on Tuesday announced a new sponsored award for the driver who completes the most overtakes during a season. The award, carrying the name of cryptocurrency partner crypto.com, lines up alongside those offered for the fastest lap and fastest pitstop. Formula One said in a statement that it was “designed to celebrate the bravery exhibited by drivers who make bold moves in pursuit of success.” Some social media critics said it could also be a reward for poor qualifying, with top drivers who started out of position more likely to make a significant number of overtakes during the race.

SOCCER

Clubs make ‘red list’ stand

The decision of the English Premier League clubs was clear: No players would be released to play for countries on England’s “red list.” The announcement on Tuesday highlighted the escalating backlash FIFA is facing across soccer over its decision to overlook COVID-19-related quarantine requirements and concerns of clubs and leagues to squeeze in more FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Spain’s La Liga also said it would support any of its clubs who did not want to release players for international duty with South American teams. Unlike for other international fixtures during the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA is not allowing exemptions for players to opt out of the trips if they are forced to quarantine on their return to countries to resume club duties. Clubs face sanctions if they refuse to release players, but Liverpool have already told Egypt that Mohamed Salah would not be released for next week’s games. Premier League clubs backed Liverpool, on Tuesday “reluctantly but unanimously” blocking almost 60 players from 19 clubs going to 26 countries on England’s red list that features all 10 South American countries.