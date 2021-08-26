Hilary Knight on Tuesday became the all-time scoring leader in women’s ice hockey world championship history with her 45th goal during the US’ 6-0 victory over Russia.
Knight snapped a tie with former US star Cammi Granato 3 minutes, 17 seconds into the second period of their IIHF Women’s World Championship match. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead.
“It’s really a magical moment, and a dream come true,” Knight said. “I hope the next girl looking up is going to shatter that record, because that’s what it’s all about.”
Photo: AP
The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the US record of 78 points at worlds, and Brianna Decker became the US assists leader (39) with the pass to Knight.
“It’s always incredible to watch players make history, but to have it happen for two players on the same scoring chance, and to see how exciting it was for the whole team was really special to be a part of, and I think everyone recognizes that,” US coach Joel Johnson said.
The five-time defending champions took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Britta Curl knocked home a rebound of Grace Zumwinkle’s shot.
Lee Stecklein made it 3-0 late in the second period with a shot from the blue line, and the US broke it open in the third with three goals in five minutes.
Kelly Pannek ended a power play drought for a 4-0 lead, Abbey Murphy scored her first goal to force a goalie change and Jesse Compher capped the scoring.
The US (3-0) have started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time since doing so in 2001 and 2009. They look to extend a 29-game winning streak on Thursday in a showdown against Canada.
Russia (1-2), were outshot 55-11 in their sixth straight loss to the US.
In the other Group A game, Natalie Spooner scored twice to lead Canada to a 5-0 win over Switzerland. Canada scored three times in a five-minute span during the second period.
Emily Clark knocked in a loose puck for a short-handed goal, and Jaime Bourbonnais and Spooner scored 17 seconds apart for a 3-0 advantage.
Melodie Daoust scored her second goal of the tournament for Canada’s fourth of the period.
Spooner then tipped in her second goal and Switzerland switched to goaltender Saskia Maurer.
Canadian goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer kept Switzerland scoreless until the end of the game for her second career shutout.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
TOPPING BABE RUTH: Shohei Ohtani became the first major leaguer to hit 40 home runs in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games, beating Babe Ruth’s 29 homers Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went one for four with a first-inning single. “He’s obviously one of the best hitters of all time and he’s also a great person,” Ohtani said. “I would have been OK with giving it up, and I hope he does it sooner rather than later.” Instead, Ohtani put on a show. The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked