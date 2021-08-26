Knight sets hockey scoring record

AP, CALGARY, Alberta





Hilary Knight on Tuesday became the all-time scoring leader in women’s ice hockey world championship history with her 45th goal during the US’ 6-0 victory over Russia.

Knight snapped a tie with former US star Cammi Granato 3 minutes, 17 seconds into the second period of their IIHF Women’s World Championship match. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead.

“It’s really a magical moment, and a dream come true,” Knight said. “I hope the next girl looking up is going to shatter that record, because that’s what it’s all about.”

The US’ Hilary Knight, bottom left, celebrates her goal as Russia’s Ilona Markova looks on in their IIHF Women’s World Championship ice hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the US record of 78 points at worlds, and Brianna Decker became the US assists leader (39) with the pass to Knight.

“It’s always incredible to watch players make history, but to have it happen for two players on the same scoring chance, and to see how exciting it was for the whole team was really special to be a part of, and I think everyone recognizes that,” US coach Joel Johnson said.

The five-time defending champions took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Britta Curl knocked home a rebound of Grace Zumwinkle’s shot.

Lee Stecklein made it 3-0 late in the second period with a shot from the blue line, and the US broke it open in the third with three goals in five minutes.

Kelly Pannek ended a power play drought for a 4-0 lead, Abbey Murphy scored her first goal to force a goalie change and Jesse Compher capped the scoring.

The US (3-0) have started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time since doing so in 2001 and 2009. They look to extend a 29-game winning streak on Thursday in a showdown against Canada.

Russia (1-2), were outshot 55-11 in their sixth straight loss to the US.

In the other Group A game, Natalie Spooner scored twice to lead Canada to a 5-0 win over Switzerland. Canada scored three times in a five-minute span during the second period.

Emily Clark knocked in a loose puck for a short-handed goal, and Jaime Bourbonnais and Spooner scored 17 seconds apart for a 3-0 advantage.

Melodie Daoust scored her second goal of the tournament for Canada’s fourth of the period.

Spooner then tipped in her second goal and Switzerland switched to goaltender Saskia Maurer.

Canadian goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer kept Switzerland scoreless until the end of the game for her second career shutout.