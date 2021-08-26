President wishes athletes luck, table tennis starts

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wished Taiwan’s Paralympic athletes good luck as the Paralympic Games opening ceremony began in Tokyo on Tuesday evening.

Tsai said on Facebook that she had tuned in to watch Taiwan’s athletes take their place on the world stage.

Paralympic athletes must overcome various physical challenges, whether it be the use of a wheelchair or prosthetic limbs, to test their limits as athletes, Tsai said.

“This is the power of athletics, a power that is available to everyone,” she said.

“Just as the name ‘Paralympics’ comes from the Greek word ‘para,’ meaning to go ‘along’ or ‘beside,’ we can show that we stand beside those with physical disabilities by watching and supporting the Paralympic Games,” Tsai added.

The “Parade of Nations” at the opening ceremony featured 163 delegations, led by the Refugee Paralympic Team and rounded out by host country Japan, while other teams entered according to Japanese alphabetical order.

Taiwan’s delegation of 10 athletes were 83rd in the procession, with long jumper Yang Chuan-hui and javelin thrower Liu Ya-ting serving as flagbearers.

Taiwan featured heavily in the table tennis yesterday.

In the men’s singles, Cheng Ming-chih won his Class 5, Group B match against Belgium’s Bart Brands in 28 minutes. Brands tried to make a comeback in the third game, but Cheng ultimately won 11-4, 11-3, 12-14, 11-8. He faces the Britain’s Jack Hunter Spivey today.

In the women’s singles, Tien Shiau-wen took 13 minutes to beat Nigeria’s Faith Obazuaye 11-9, 11-3, 11-5 in their Class 10, Group C match. She plays Australia’s Qian Yang today.

Lu Pi-chun was defeated by Serbia’s Borislava Peric Rankovic 11-3, 11-9, 11-6 in their Class 4, Group B match. She is up against Britain’s Susan Bailey today.

Lin Tzu-yu was beaten 9-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 by Australia’s Melissa Tapper in their Class 10, Group B match.