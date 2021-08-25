TENNIS
US Open prizes revealed
The two singles champions at this year’s US Open are to earn 35 percent less than in 2019, the last time the Grand Slam tennis tournament allowed spectators, while prize money for qualifying and the first three rounds of the main draw is to rise as part of an overall increase. A year after banning fans entirely because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lowering prize money due to lost revenue, the US Tennis Association on Monday announced that it would be boosting total player compensation to a record US$57.5 million, slightly more than the US$57.2 million in 2019. The figure was US$53.4 million last year. The title winners in the singles are each to be paid US$2.5 million, down from US$3 million last year and $3.85 million two years ago. It is the lowest amount for the top prize at Flushing Meadows since 2012.
ICE HOCKEY
Jimmy Hayes dies aged 31
Former Boston Bruins and US international winger Jimmy Hayes has died, a statement from the NHL team said on Monday. The 31-year-old, who also had stints at the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils, was found dead at his home, US media reported. “The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes,” the Bruins said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time.” No cause of death was given, but the Boston Globe reported that the death was not considered suspicious. The Devils also paid tribute to Hayes in a statement on Twitter. “His infectious personality and easygoing nature were contagious to all who spent time with him,” the Devils wrote. “He had a tremendous ability to make everyone feel welcome. You will be missed, Jimmy.”
BASEBALL
Yankees end Braves’ streak
Giancarlo Stanton homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the visiting New York Yankees to their 10th straight win, a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves, whose nine-game winning streak ended. It was the first time since 1901 that two teams carrying winning streaks of nine or more games had met. The Yankees have a 10-game winning streak for the fourth time in the past 16 years. The last time they had a longer run was when they won 11 in a row in 1985. Jordan Montgomery (5-5) got the win after allowing one run on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts in five innings. The losing pitcher was Huascar Ynoa (4-3), who worked six innings and gave up three runs on four hits. He struck out nine and walked one. Gary Sanchez had a two-run single for New York, and Aaron Judge added two hits. Dansby Swanson homered for the Braves’ lone run.
SOCCER
Nice officials close stand
Local authorities in Nice on Monday ordered a four-match stand closure and local police arrested a man as investigations continued into the ugly incidents that led to the abandonment of OGC Nice’s weekend Ligue 1 match against Olympique Marseille. Alpes-Maritimes Prefect Bernard Gonzalez said the Popular South stand at the Allianz Riviera in Nice would be closed after fans threw projectiles which led to serious incidents on Sunday during the Nice-Marseille fixture.
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
TOPPING BABE RUTH: Shohei Ohtani became the first major leaguer to hit 40 home runs in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games, beating Babe Ruth’s 29 homers Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went one for four with a first-inning single. “He’s obviously one of the best hitters of all time and he’s also a great person,” Ohtani said. “I would have been OK with giving it up, and I hope he does it sooner rather than later.” Instead, Ohtani put on a show. The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked