SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

US Open prizes revealed

The two singles champions at this year’s US Open are to earn 35 percent less than in 2019, the last time the Grand Slam tennis tournament allowed spectators, while prize money for qualifying and the first three rounds of the main draw is to rise as part of an overall increase. A year after banning fans entirely because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lowering prize money due to lost revenue, the US Tennis Association on Monday announced that it would be boosting total player compensation to a record US$57.5 million, slightly more than the US$57.2 million in 2019. The figure was US$53.4 million last year. The title winners in the singles are each to be paid US$2.5 million, down from US$3 million last year and $3.85 million two years ago. It is the lowest amount for the top prize at Flushing Meadows since 2012.

ICE HOCKEY

Jimmy Hayes dies aged 31

Former Boston Bruins and US international winger Jimmy Hayes has died, a statement from the NHL team said on Monday. The 31-year-old, who also had stints at the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils, was found dead at his home, US media reported. “The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes,” the Bruins said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time.” No cause of death was given, but the Boston Globe reported that the death was not considered suspicious. The Devils also paid tribute to Hayes in a statement on Twitter. “His infectious personality and easygoing nature were contagious to all who spent time with him,” the Devils wrote. “He had a tremendous ability to make everyone feel welcome. You will be missed, Jimmy.”

BASEBALL

Yankees end Braves’ streak

Giancarlo Stanton homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the visiting New York Yankees to their 10th straight win, a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves, whose nine-game winning streak ended. It was the first time since 1901 that two teams carrying winning streaks of nine or more games had met. The Yankees have a 10-game winning streak for the fourth time in the past 16 years. The last time they had a longer run was when they won 11 in a row in 1985. Jordan Montgomery (5-5) got the win after allowing one run on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts in five innings. The losing pitcher was Huascar Ynoa (4-3), who worked six innings and gave up three runs on four hits. He struck out nine and walked one. Gary Sanchez had a two-run single for New York, and Aaron Judge added two hits. Dansby Swanson homered for the Braves’ lone run.

SOCCER

Nice officials close stand

Local authorities in Nice on Monday ordered a four-match stand closure and local police arrested a man as investigations continued into the ugly incidents that led to the abandonment of OGC Nice’s weekend Ligue 1 match against Olympique Marseille. Alpes-Maritimes Prefect Bernard Gonzalez said the Popular South stand at the Allianz Riviera in Nice would be closed after fans threw projectiles which led to serious incidents on Sunday during the Nice-Marseille fixture.