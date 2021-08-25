The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony began yesterday with a burst of fireworks as thousands of athletes who have endured a year-long delay cause by the COVID-19 pandemic prepare to shatter stereotypes and world records.
The Games are opening with Japan battling a record wave of COVID-19 cases, and the pandemic is likely to hang over every aspect of the biggest parasports event on the international calendar.
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito officially declared the Games open before a largely empty stadium as virus rules mean spectators are banned from almost all events.
Photo: AP
Still, for a record 4,403 athletes from 162 teams, the Games are a long-awaited moment.
“It will be a big, big competition, the most important in the world,” French judoka and flagbearer Sandrine Martinet said before the ceremony. “It will be a real celebration, and I will enjoy it and try to do my best.”
The competition will be fierce, with stars including Germany’s world record-setting long-jumper Markus Rehm, dubbed the “Blade Jumper,” and Japan’s wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda.
China is expected to continue its long-running Paralympic gold-medal dominance, but host Japan is hoping its record 254-strong team can repeat the country’s Olympic gold rush.
On Tuesday afternoon before the opening ceremony, crowds gathered in parts of Tokyo to watch the Blue Impulse air display team trail smoke in the blue, red and green colors of the Paralympic symbol.
The run-up to the Games has been fraught, with polling for months showing Japanese were opposed to hosting them this summer.
The mood seemed to shift once the Olympics got under way.
The country has recorded more than 25,000 daily infections in the past week, and just 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Paralympic athletes are subject to the same rules as their Olympic counterparts, including daily testing, mandatory mask-wearing and limits on their movement.
Almost all spectators are barred from venues, although a school program bringing children to some events is going ahead.
International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons on Monday said that banning spectators was “the right decision.”
“My message is turn on the TV and enjoy as much Paralympic Games as you can,” he said.
In a sign of the ongoing concerns, New Zealand’s Paralympic team did not participate in the opening ceremony, although organizers said it was the only team opting out.
This year’s Paralympics features 22 sports, with badminton and taekwondo appearing for the first time.
Among the athletes to watch will be long-jumper Rehm, who is planning to “attack” the 8.62m world record he set in June.
Rehm, 33, said he had struggled after the Games were postponed, wondering if he could maintain his form.
“My coach made it happen,” he told reporters. “My coach did everything to prepare me for this day, and I’m definitely going to try to attack this 8.62.”
The Games will also put the spotlight on Japan’s record of disability inclusion, with activists saying more remains to be done despite some progress, especially in Tokyo, on accessibility.
“Tokyo is hosting the Paralympic Games for the second time, so this time round we need to bring change to society,” Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Monday. “If we can achieve that, we can consider the Paralympics a success.”
