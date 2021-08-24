SPORTS BRIEFS

PARALYMPICS

Afghan flag to be displayed

The Afghanistan flag is to be displayed at today’s opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, even though the country’s athletes were not able to travel to Japan to compete. International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said yesterday it would be done as a “sign of solidarity.” Parsons said a representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees would carry the flag in the National Stadium during the opening ceremony. The two Paralympic athletes from Afghanistan were unable to reach Tokyo after the Taliban took control of the country more than a week ago. They are para-taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and discus thrower Hossain Rasouli.

CYCLING

Briton claims world title

Britain’s BMX racing Olympic champion Bethany Shriever on Sunday won the world championship title with a superb performance in Papendal in the Netherlands, after a three-rider crash ended Alise Willoughby’s hopes of retaining her crown. Shriever, who once worked as a teaching assistant to fund her riding, sprang a major surprise when she dethroned Colombia’s BMX queen Mariana Pajon to win gold in a thrilling race around one lap at the Tokyo Games last month. On Sunday, she claimed the world title after a blistering start from lane eight, surging ahead in the opening turn, where Americans Felicia Stancil and Willoughby crashed after coming together with Swiss rider Zoe Claessens. Judy Baauw and Laura Smulders of the Netherlands took the silver and bronze.

GOLF

Nordqvist wins British Open

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist on Sunday won her third major title with a final round 69 to finish on 12-under-par at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie. Nordqvist, winner of the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, finished one shot clear of Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas. The experienced 34-year-old shared the lead with playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen heading down the 18th, but a par was enough to secure victory. Koerstz Madsen hit her second shot into a bunker and then shanked the recovery. In a nightmare finish, the Dane eventually took a double-bogey six for a share of fifth place on 10-under.

HOCKEY

Rod Gilbert dies aged 80

Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, has died aged 80, his family confirmed to the team on Sunday. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Gilbert — one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had,” Rangers owner James Dolan said in a statement. “While his on-ice achievements rightly made him a Hall of Famer, it was his love for the Rangers and the people of New York that endeared him to generations of fans and forever earned him the title, ‘Mr Ranger.’” From Montreal, Gilbert spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Rangers — a career that was nearly derailed in 1960 when he broke a vertebra in his back after slipping on garbage on the ice while playing for Guelph in the junior Ontario Hockey Association.