PARALYMPICS
Afghan flag to be displayed
The Afghanistan flag is to be displayed at today’s opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, even though the country’s athletes were not able to travel to Japan to compete. International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said yesterday it would be done as a “sign of solidarity.” Parsons said a representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees would carry the flag in the National Stadium during the opening ceremony. The two Paralympic athletes from Afghanistan were unable to reach Tokyo after the Taliban took control of the country more than a week ago. They are para-taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and discus thrower Hossain Rasouli.
CYCLING
Briton claims world title
Britain’s BMX racing Olympic champion Bethany Shriever on Sunday won the world championship title with a superb performance in Papendal in the Netherlands, after a three-rider crash ended Alise Willoughby’s hopes of retaining her crown. Shriever, who once worked as a teaching assistant to fund her riding, sprang a major surprise when she dethroned Colombia’s BMX queen Mariana Pajon to win gold in a thrilling race around one lap at the Tokyo Games last month. On Sunday, she claimed the world title after a blistering start from lane eight, surging ahead in the opening turn, where Americans Felicia Stancil and Willoughby crashed after coming together with Swiss rider Zoe Claessens. Judy Baauw and Laura Smulders of the Netherlands took the silver and bronze.
GOLF
Nordqvist wins British Open
Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist on Sunday won her third major title with a final round 69 to finish on 12-under-par at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie. Nordqvist, winner of the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, finished one shot clear of Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas. The experienced 34-year-old shared the lead with playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen heading down the 18th, but a par was enough to secure victory. Koerstz Madsen hit her second shot into a bunker and then shanked the recovery. In a nightmare finish, the Dane eventually took a double-bogey six for a share of fifth place on 10-under.
HOCKEY
Rod Gilbert dies aged 80
Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, has died aged 80, his family confirmed to the team on Sunday. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Gilbert — one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had,” Rangers owner James Dolan said in a statement. “While his on-ice achievements rightly made him a Hall of Famer, it was his love for the Rangers and the people of New York that endeared him to generations of fans and forever earned him the title, ‘Mr Ranger.’” From Montreal, Gilbert spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Rangers — a career that was nearly derailed in 1960 when he broke a vertebra in his back after slipping on garbage on the ice while playing for Guelph in the junior Ontario Hockey Association.
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
TOPPING BABE RUTH: Shohei Ohtani became the first major leaguer to hit 40 home runs in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games, beating Babe Ruth’s 29 homers Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went one for four with a first-inning single. “He’s obviously one of the best hitters of all time and he’s also a great person,” Ohtani said. “I would have been OK with giving it up, and I hope he does it sooner rather than later.” Instead, Ohtani put on a show. The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked