Alexander Zverev on Sunday backed up his Olympic triumph with a fifth ATP Masters 1000 title as he crushed Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 in Mason, Ohio.
Zverev’s victory helped the German leapfrog Rafael Nadal to take the fourth spot in the new ATP rankings released yesterday.
Zverev needed less than an hour against his longtime childhood friend and rival to lift the trophy and put himself into a solid position with the US Open starting on Monday next week.
Photo: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY
“The US Open starts in a week’s time, so obviously I want to keep it up and I want to maybe play even better there,” Zverev said.
Women’s world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was similarly impressive in winning her fifth title of the season at the combined ATP and WTA event, cruising past Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1.
The Australian, who will keep a firm grip on the No. 1 ranking as the final Grand Slam of the year approaches, took control midway through the opening set and was never truly threatened.
“It’s been an awesome week, with each match it was getting progressively better,” Barty said.
Zverev showed no effects from the stomach discomfort that forced him to take a medical timeout during his draining semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday.
Zverev won his 11th match in a row and his fifth against Rublev, whom he has been playing since their junior days.
The German came into the week with six defeats in prior Cincinnati appearances, but turned that negative on its head.
“My first win here was on Wednesday, and now I’m holding the title four days later,” he said. “It’s been an incredible week, I had a lot of great matches. It’s a great feeling going into the Open.”
At the Chicago Women’s Open on Sunday, Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching defeated Chile’s Barbara Gatica and Rebeca Pereira of Brazil 6-3, 6-0 in the women’s doubles round of 16 in less than an hour of play.
Yesterday, Taiwan’s Hsieh Yu-chieh and Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech were to face Indonesia’s Beatrice Gumulya and Britain’s Emily Webley-Smith in their women’s doubles round of 16 match.
Hsieh was also to compete against Venus Williams in the women’s singles round of 32.
Additional reporting by staff writer
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
TOPPING BABE RUTH: Shohei Ohtani became the first major leaguer to hit 40 home runs in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games, beating Babe Ruth’s 29 homers Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went one for four with a first-inning single. “He’s obviously one of the best hitters of all time and he’s also a great person,” Ohtani said. “I would have been OK with giving it up, and I hope he does it sooner rather than later.” Instead, Ohtani put on a show. The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked