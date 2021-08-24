Zverev and Barty win big at Western and Southern Open

AFP, CINCINNATI





Alexander Zverev on Sunday backed up his Olympic triumph with a fifth ATP Masters 1000 title as he crushed Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 in Mason, Ohio.

Zverev’s victory helped the German leapfrog Rafael Nadal to take the fourth spot in the new ATP rankings released yesterday.

Zverev needed less than an hour against his longtime childhood friend and rival to lift the trophy and put himself into a solid position with the US Open starting on Monday next week.

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns during his match against Russian Andrey Rublev in the Western and Southern Open final in Mason, Ohio, on Sunday. Photo: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY

“The US Open starts in a week’s time, so obviously I want to keep it up and I want to maybe play even better there,” Zverev said.

Women’s world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was similarly impressive in winning her fifth title of the season at the combined ATP and WTA event, cruising past Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1.

The Australian, who will keep a firm grip on the No. 1 ranking as the final Grand Slam of the year approaches, took control midway through the opening set and was never truly threatened.

“It’s been an awesome week, with each match it was getting progressively better,” Barty said.

Zverev showed no effects from the stomach discomfort that forced him to take a medical timeout during his draining semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday.

Zverev won his 11th match in a row and his fifth against Rublev, whom he has been playing since their junior days.

The German came into the week with six defeats in prior Cincinnati appearances, but turned that negative on its head.

“My first win here was on Wednesday, and now I’m holding the title four days later,” he said. “It’s been an incredible week, I had a lot of great matches. It’s a great feeling going into the Open.”

At the Chicago Women’s Open on Sunday, Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching defeated Chile’s Barbara Gatica and Rebeca Pereira of Brazil 6-3, 6-0 in the women’s doubles round of 16 in less than an hour of play.

Yesterday, Taiwan’s Hsieh Yu-chieh and Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech were to face Indonesia’s Beatrice Gumulya and Britain’s Emily Webley-Smith in their women’s doubles round of 16 match.

Hsieh was also to compete against Venus Williams in the women’s singles round of 32.

Additional reporting by staff writer