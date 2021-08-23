SPORTS BRIEFS

TENNIS

Hsieh crashes out of final

Taiwan’s Hsieh Yu-chieh and partner Mona Barthel of Germany on Saturday crashed out of the final of the WTA Challenger Series-Chicago, falling to Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech and Eri Hozumi of Japan 7-5, 6-2. At the Chicago Women’s Open, Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching were yesterday to face Chile’s Barbara Gatica and Rebeca Pereira of Brazil in the round of 16 for women’s doubles, while Hsieh would match up with Plipuech to compete against Indonesia’s Beatrice Gumulya and Britain’s Emily Webley-Smith.

BASEBALL

Players to testify in case

A handful of MLB players are prepared to testify in an upcoming federal trial of Eric Kay, a former Los Angeles Angels employee connected to the fatal drug overdose of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The Los Angeles Times reported that court documents filed late on Friday related to the case against Kay said that federal prosecutors would present testimony from “approximately” five players who were to say they received oxycodone pills from Kay. Kay was indicted by a grand jury in Texas last year. Charges include distributing the drugs that allegedly caused Skaggs to overdose. Kay has entered a not guilty plea, and his trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 4. The case is being heard in Texas because that is where Skaggs was found dead in a hotel room on July 1, 2019, as the Angels were in the area to play the Rangers. Skaggs was 27.

CYCLING

Jakobsen wins Vuelta stage

Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen on Saturday won Stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana for his second mass sprint triumph on the race just a year after a near fatal crash on the Tour of Poland. Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead after the largely flat 173km run from the resort town Santa Pola, as Jakobsen of Team Deceuninck Quick-Step outpaced Alberto Dainese and Jasper Philipsen at the line. Sixth coming into the final corner, Jakobsen, 24, accelerated fearlessly to emerge not only first, but fastest moving. After that, even a finish line bike-throw from Philipsen did not beat him. Both men have two stage wins, but Jakobsen, on 180 points, has retaken the green sprint points jersey from Philipsen, on 164.

HOCKEY

Russia beat Switzerland

Valeria Pavlova and Viktoria Kulishova on Saturday scored in a 14-second span midway through the second period, as Russia opened the women’s world hockey championship with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland. Pavlova tied it on a power play with 9 minutes, 11 seconds left in the period, and Kulishova put Russia ahead at even strength with 8:57 to go. Maria Batalova scored in the third period, and Valeria Merkusheva made 19 saves in the Group A game. Earlier, Germany beat newcomer Hungary 3-0 in Group B. In the late game, also in Group B, Hikaru Yamashita scored early in the second period and Nana Fujimoto made 26 saves in Japan’s 1-0 opening victory over Denmark. Cassandra Repstock-Romme stopped 27 shots for Denmark, a 6-1 loser to the Czech Republic on Friday night. The tournament was last played in 2019 in Finland, with the US winning its fifth-straight title. The COVID-19 pandemic twice forced the cancelation of the event in Nova Scotia.