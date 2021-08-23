TENNIS
Hsieh crashes out of final
Taiwan’s Hsieh Yu-chieh and partner Mona Barthel of Germany on Saturday crashed out of the final of the WTA Challenger Series-Chicago, falling to Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech and Eri Hozumi of Japan 7-5, 6-2. At the Chicago Women’s Open, Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching were yesterday to face Chile’s Barbara Gatica and Rebeca Pereira of Brazil in the round of 16 for women’s doubles, while Hsieh would match up with Plipuech to compete against Indonesia’s Beatrice Gumulya and Britain’s Emily Webley-Smith.
BASEBALL
Players to testify in case
A handful of MLB players are prepared to testify in an upcoming federal trial of Eric Kay, a former Los Angeles Angels employee connected to the fatal drug overdose of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The Los Angeles Times reported that court documents filed late on Friday related to the case against Kay said that federal prosecutors would present testimony from “approximately” five players who were to say they received oxycodone pills from Kay. Kay was indicted by a grand jury in Texas last year. Charges include distributing the drugs that allegedly caused Skaggs to overdose. Kay has entered a not guilty plea, and his trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 4. The case is being heard in Texas because that is where Skaggs was found dead in a hotel room on July 1, 2019, as the Angels were in the area to play the Rangers. Skaggs was 27.
CYCLING
Jakobsen wins Vuelta stage
Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen on Saturday won Stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana for his second mass sprint triumph on the race just a year after a near fatal crash on the Tour of Poland. Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead after the largely flat 173km run from the resort town Santa Pola, as Jakobsen of Team Deceuninck Quick-Step outpaced Alberto Dainese and Jasper Philipsen at the line. Sixth coming into the final corner, Jakobsen, 24, accelerated fearlessly to emerge not only first, but fastest moving. After that, even a finish line bike-throw from Philipsen did not beat him. Both men have two stage wins, but Jakobsen, on 180 points, has retaken the green sprint points jersey from Philipsen, on 164.
HOCKEY
Russia beat Switzerland
Valeria Pavlova and Viktoria Kulishova on Saturday scored in a 14-second span midway through the second period, as Russia opened the women’s world hockey championship with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland. Pavlova tied it on a power play with 9 minutes, 11 seconds left in the period, and Kulishova put Russia ahead at even strength with 8:57 to go. Maria Batalova scored in the third period, and Valeria Merkusheva made 19 saves in the Group A game. Earlier, Germany beat newcomer Hungary 3-0 in Group B. In the late game, also in Group B, Hikaru Yamashita scored early in the second period and Nana Fujimoto made 26 saves in Japan’s 1-0 opening victory over Denmark. Cassandra Repstock-Romme stopped 27 shots for Denmark, a 6-1 loser to the Czech Republic on Friday night. The tournament was last played in 2019 in Finland, with the US winning its fifth-straight title. The COVID-19 pandemic twice forced the cancelation of the event in Nova Scotia.
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western
Marc van Cromvoirt had been thrilled to get a ticket to Barcelona’s season opener to finally watch his favorite player, Lionel Messi, up close for the first time. “I haven’t seen him in person and still won’t, unfortunately,” he said outside the Camp Nou. While Paris Saint-German (PSG) fans chanted Messi’s name upon his ceremonial introduction at the Parc des Princes, the Barcelona faithful are still adjusting to the sudden reality that he is gone. Barcelona’s post-Messi period began on Sunday night when the Catalan club beat Real Sociedad 4-2 in La Liga. The 34-year-old Argentine star joined PSG after his proposed deal to