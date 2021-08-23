First-place Braves win eighth game in a row to defeat skidding Orioles 4-3

AP, BALTIMORE, Maryland





Austin Riley on Saturday put the Atlanta Braves ahead for good with a homer in the fifth inning, stretching their winning streak to eight games by beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-4, in the Orioles’ 17th consecutive defeat.

Joc Pederson also homered for the Braves, who have won 15 of 17 games to take over first place in the National League East.

Atlanta has peeled off 12 straight road wins, a single-season franchise record and the longest run in the majors since Cleveland won 14 in a row in 2017.

The Baltimore Orioles’ Austin Hays climbs the wall in vain for a ball hit for a home run by the Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley during the fifth inning of their game on Saturday in Baltimore. Photo: AP

The Braves overcame four solo home runs by Baltimore, including two by Anthony Santander.

The Orioles’ skid is their second-longest since the team came to Baltimore in 1954, behind the 0-21 start to the 1988 season.

After a run-scoring fly ball in the ninth by Jorge Soler put Atlanta up 5-3, Santander connected in the bottom half.

It was the first time Baltimore lost by only one run during the streak. The Orioles have been outscored 146-46 since their last victory on Aug 2.

In other games on Saturday, it was:

‧ Yankees 7, Twins 1

‧ Rays 8, White Sox 4

‧ Royals 4, Cubs 2

‧ Blue Jays 3, Tigers 0

‧ Brewers 9, Nationals 6

‧ Dodgers 4, Mets 3

‧ Giants 6, Athletics 5

‧ Indians 5, Angels 1

‧ Astros 15, Mariners 1

‧ Reds 7, Marlins 4

‧ Rangers 10, Red Sox 1

‧ Pirates 5, Cardinals 4

‧ Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 2

‧ Padres 4, Phillies 3