A 38-member delegation, comprising Taiwan’s national Paralympic team, coaches, support staff and officials, yesterday departed for Japan to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics from tomorrow to Sept. 5.
At the Games, which were postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 Taiwanese athletes are to compete in table tennis, powerlifting, badminton, judo, swimming, and track and field.
Judoka Lee Kai-lin, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Paralympics, said she was looking forward to her third Games.
Photo: CNA
She has managed to stay physically and mentally fit and hopes to follow in the footsteps of Yang Yung-wei, who won a silver medal in judo at the Tokyo Olympics last month, Lee said.
First-time Paralympic swimmer Chen Liang-da said that he not only wants to make a breakthrough, but also enjoy the two-week Games, adding that he was forced to suspend training for two months due to a local COVID-19 outbreak that started in May.
Powerlifter Lin Ya-hsuan, who would be competing in her sixth Paralympics, said that composure is key to success at the Games.
“I used to be very nervous when I was trying to give my best performance, but the higher my expectations, the more likely I was to mess up,” she said.
The other six members of the Taiwan delegation, including the badminton team, would head to Tokyo on Friday.
Those who left yesterday were all in high spirits, said Sports Administration Deputy Director-General Lin Che-hung, who was traveling with the athletes to Tokyo.
“Participation in the Games itself is a victory,” Lin said.
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western
Marc van Cromvoirt had been thrilled to get a ticket to Barcelona’s season opener to finally watch his favorite player, Lionel Messi, up close for the first time. “I haven’t seen him in person and still won’t, unfortunately,” he said outside the Camp Nou. While Paris Saint-German (PSG) fans chanted Messi’s name upon his ceremonial introduction at the Parc des Princes, the Barcelona faithful are still adjusting to the sudden reality that he is gone. Barcelona’s post-Messi period began on Sunday night when the Catalan club beat Real Sociedad 4-2 in La Liga. The 34-year-old Argentine star joined PSG after his proposed deal to