Taiwan Paralympic team departs for Tokyo Games

Staff writer, with CNA





A 38-member delegation, comprising Taiwan’s national Paralympic team, coaches, support staff and officials, yesterday departed for Japan to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics from tomorrow to Sept. 5.

At the Games, which were postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 Taiwanese athletes are to compete in table tennis, powerlifting, badminton, judo, swimming, and track and field.

Judoka Lee Kai-lin, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Paralympics, said she was looking forward to her third Games.

Taiwanese athletes, coaches, staff and members of the nation’s Paralympic delegation pose for a photograph at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday before departing for the Tokyo Paralympics. Photo: CNA

She has managed to stay physically and mentally fit and hopes to follow in the footsteps of Yang Yung-wei, who won a silver medal in judo at the Tokyo Olympics last month, Lee said.

First-time Paralympic swimmer Chen Liang-da said that he not only wants to make a breakthrough, but also enjoy the two-week Games, adding that he was forced to suspend training for two months due to a local COVID-19 outbreak that started in May.

Powerlifter Lin Ya-hsuan, who would be competing in her sixth Paralympics, said that composure is key to success at the Games.

“I used to be very nervous when I was trying to give my best performance, but the higher my expectations, the more likely I was to mess up,” she said.

The other six members of the Taiwan delegation, including the badminton team, would head to Tokyo on Friday.

Those who left yesterday were all in high spirits, said Sports Administration Deputy Director-General Lin Che-hung, who was traveling with the athletes to Tokyo.

“Participation in the Games itself is a victory,” Lin said.