The Tokyo Paralympics open tomorrow after a year-long COVID-19 pandemic delay and with the virus continuing to cast a long shadow, as Japan battles a record surge in cases.
As at the Olympics, the event would be marked by strict virus rules, with almost all spectators banned and tough restrictions on athletes and other participants.
While a swell of domestic support emerged during the Olympics after months of negative polls, there is deep concern in Japan as the Paralympics approach with the country going through a fifth virus wave.
Photo: AP
More than 25,000 new cases were recorded on Thursday, and medics across the country have warned that hospitals are at a breaking point with serious cases also at record highs.
The Sankei Shimbun reported that medical experts were urging Tokyo authorities to use venues owned by the Tokyo government — such as the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, site of swimming competitions, and the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, which is used for badminton — as temporary medical facilities.
The earliest they could be drafted into use would be after the Games, the newspaper said, adding that more time might be required to complete arrangements.
Saturday’s 5,074 new daily infections in Tokyo exceeded 5,000 for a fourth-straight day to hover near the Aug. 13 record of 5,773, while 30 new daily infections were confirmed yesterday among Paralympic participants, the highest such figure yet, broadcaster NHK quoted organizers as saying.
It is a challenging environment for the most important sports event for disabled athletes, and International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons has warned participants against complacency.
Despite the backdrop, committee officials insist the reach of the event will be “incredible.”
“Of course the fact that we will not have spectators at the venues is a challenge,” Parsons said. “But we believe we will reach more than four billion people through broadcasting.”
Local officials said the Games can be held safely, with athletes and other participants subject to the same anti-infection rules that applied to the Olympics.
Competitors would only be allowed to enter the Paralympic Village shortly before their event and must leave within 48 hours of the end of their competition.
They would be tested daily and limited to moving between training venues, competition sites and the Village.
The measures are intended to prevent the Games from becoming a superspreader event — and officials say the Olympics proved the restrictions work.
There were 552 positive cases linked to the Olympics reported from July 1 until yesterday, the majority among Japan residents employed by the Games or working as contractors.
The virus surge has caused tensions, with some local regions and schools canceling planned trips to Games events despite support for the program from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.
The mood among Paralympians remains buoyant, after the uncertainties of the year-long delay.
“It’s our time to take aim at gold!” US archer Matt Stutzman, a Paralympic silver medalist who uses the handle “Armless Archer,” wrote on Twitter.
Stutzman is among those likely to be appearing on the medal podium during the Games, which would see 4,400 athletes from around 160 national teams competing.
There are 22 sports, with athletes competing in different categories and classes depending on the nature of their disability. Badminton and taekwondo are appearing for the first time.
Top names at the Games include Germany’s Markus Rehm, dubbed the “Blade Jumper” for his gravity-defying feats in long jump, which have earned him three gold medals and a bronze.
He has pushed to be included in the Olympics, but so far without success over concerns that his prosthetic blade gives him an advantage.
Other household names include Tatyana McFadden, an American wheelchair racer who would be competing in her fifth summer Paralympics.
She also appeared at the Sochi Winter Games, where she won a silver medal in the country where she was born, as her adoptive US mother and Russian birth mother cheered her on.
Japan would look to repeat the gold rush that saw it bring home a record 58 gold Olympic medals.
Among its top medal hopes is Shingo Kunieda, the reigning world number one wheelchair men’s single champion and considered one of the greatest figures in the sport.
Additional reporting by Reuters
