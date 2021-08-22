Chiefs beat Cardinals in pre-season

AP, GLENDALE, Arizona





Chad Henne and rookie Shane Buechele on Friday threw touchdown passes to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 in a pre-season game.

Patrick Mahomes started and completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on the third of four pre-season weekends.

The 2018 Most Valuable Player led two 15-play drives in his most extensive action so far this pre-season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne prepares to throw during their pre-season game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday. Photo: AFP

The first 15-play drive ended on a 24-yard field goal by Harrison Butker and the second abruptly stopped when Byron Murphy Jr intercepted Mahomes’ pass in the end zone.

Henne was six of eight for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Buechele was nine of 11 for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Byron Pringle caught four passes for 63 yards.

Kansas City (2-0) led 10-0 at halftime.

Juan Thornhill snagged an interception on a diving catch with 30 seconds left in the second quarter to stop a promising Arizona drive.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray saw his first pre-season action, playing the first three series.

He was one of four passing for 2 yards and also gained 8 yards on the ground.

The Cardinals (1-1) did not get a first down on any of the possessions.

Backup Colt McCoy was 13 of 18 for 113 yards and one interception. The Cardinals managed just 239 total yards.

Kansas City pushed ahead 17-0 midway through the third quarter when Buechele hit Jerick McKinnon for a 5 yard touchdown strike.

WASHINGTON 17, BENGALS 13

In Landover, Maryland, rookie running back Jaret Patterson did a little bit of everything and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in Washington’s victory over Cincinnati.

Patterson, an undrafted free agent from Buffalo, ran for 71 yards, caught three passes for 25 yards and had a 37-yard kick-off return.

His 1 yard scoring plunge was Washington’s only touchdown.

Dustin Hopkins had three field goals for Washington (1-1).

Cincinnati (1-1) held out quarterback Joe Burrow for the second week in a row and the offense struggled.

The NFL season is to begin on Sept. 9 with the Cowboys to face the Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Additional reporting by staff writer