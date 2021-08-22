Chad Henne and rookie Shane Buechele on Friday threw touchdown passes to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 in a pre-season game.
Patrick Mahomes started and completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on the third of four pre-season weekends.
The 2018 Most Valuable Player led two 15-play drives in his most extensive action so far this pre-season.
Photo: AFP
The first 15-play drive ended on a 24-yard field goal by Harrison Butker and the second abruptly stopped when Byron Murphy Jr intercepted Mahomes’ pass in the end zone.
Henne was six of eight for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Buechele was nine of 11 for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Byron Pringle caught four passes for 63 yards.
Kansas City (2-0) led 10-0 at halftime.
Juan Thornhill snagged an interception on a diving catch with 30 seconds left in the second quarter to stop a promising Arizona drive.
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray saw his first pre-season action, playing the first three series.
He was one of four passing for 2 yards and also gained 8 yards on the ground.
The Cardinals (1-1) did not get a first down on any of the possessions.
Backup Colt McCoy was 13 of 18 for 113 yards and one interception. The Cardinals managed just 239 total yards.
Kansas City pushed ahead 17-0 midway through the third quarter when Buechele hit Jerick McKinnon for a 5 yard touchdown strike.
WASHINGTON 17, BENGALS 13
In Landover, Maryland, rookie running back Jaret Patterson did a little bit of everything and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in Washington’s victory over Cincinnati.
Patterson, an undrafted free agent from Buffalo, ran for 71 yards, caught three passes for 25 yards and had a 37-yard kick-off return.
His 1 yard scoring plunge was Washington’s only touchdown.
Dustin Hopkins had three field goals for Washington (1-1).
Cincinnati (1-1) held out quarterback Joe Burrow for the second week in a row and the offense struggled.
The NFL season is to begin on Sept. 9 with the Cowboys to face the Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Additional reporting by staff writer
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western
Marc van Cromvoirt had been thrilled to get a ticket to Barcelona’s season opener to finally watch his favorite player, Lionel Messi, up close for the first time. “I haven’t seen him in person and still won’t, unfortunately,” he said outside the Camp Nou. While Paris Saint-German (PSG) fans chanted Messi’s name upon his ceremonial introduction at the Parc des Princes, the Barcelona faithful are still adjusting to the sudden reality that he is gone. Barcelona’s post-Messi period began on Sunday night when the Catalan club beat Real Sociedad 4-2 in La Liga. The 34-year-old Argentine star joined PSG after his proposed deal to