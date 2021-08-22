Spain’s Alejandro Valverde on Friday pulled out of what could be his last Vuelta a Espana after sustaining a shoulder injury when he misjudged a corner and fell during a mountainous Stage 7.
Valverde, who was fourth in the overall standings, had attacked on a second category climb with just over 40km to go, but crashed on the descent.
The Movistar leader tried to continue after his fall, but gave up, pulling to the side of the road and climbing off his bike, head bowed.
He was in tears as he climbed into the team car.
Tests revealed a fracture of the right clavicle, his team said in a statement.
Valverde was to undergo an operation in Murcia, Movistar said.
This was the 41-year-old’s 15th Vuelta and it will be only the second time he has not completed the entire route of the race he won in 2009.
Valverde won the world championships in 2018, has won 11 major one-day classics and 17 stages on Grand Tours, but has suggested he might not continue into next season, which means the crash could mark the end of his career.
Australian climb specialist Michael Storer of the DSM team won the stage, soloing to victory after escaping a 30-rider breakaway.
Primoz Roglic clung on to the overall leader’s red jersey as he came home in the tailwind of key rival Egan Bernal and Adam Yates.
Storer skipped away with 2km remaining up the Balcon de Alicante, an 8.4km climb with sections at 14 percent gradient giving a slow-motion feel to the progress.
