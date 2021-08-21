Ohtani helps Angels match the franchise comeback record

AP, DETROIT, Michigan





Shohei Ohtani on Thursday followed up a spectacular performance with another good one, helping the Los Angeles Angels match a franchise record with an eight-run comeback in a 13-10 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

“They never let up,” manager Joe Maddon said. “They never let down.”

Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Angels added a couple more runs, sealing a victory after trailing 10-2 to equal the deficit they overcame Aug. 29, 1986, also against Detroit.

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during their MLB game in Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday. Photo: AP

Ohtani was 2 of 3 with two runs, two walks and an RBI a day after hitting his 40th homer and pitching eight solid innings in a 3-1 win.

“This loss stings,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “This is a bad loss. We were in control of the game. We let this one get away from us.”

Miguel Cabrera also missed another opportunity to hit his 500th home run.

He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499.

He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 of 5.

Cabrera did drive in in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings.

Mike Mayers (4-4) pitched a perfect seventh and Austin Warren earned his first save with two perfect innings.

Michael Fulmer (5-5) took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk in the pivotal eighth inning.

While Cabrera could not clear the fence for the 500th time in his career, teammates Zack Short, Jeimer Candelario and Willi Castro hit solo homers.

