The Taliban said that it will not interfere with the Afghan men’s national cricket team, the country’s biggest sporting success of the past few years, or stop the expansion of a Twenty20 league, an Afghan cricket official said on Thursday.
However, the fate of much more modest women’s cricket programs remains unclear.
Despite the turmoil caused by the stunning fall of the Kabul government on Sunday, the board has confirmed a one-day series against Pakistan will go ahead in Sri Lanka next month and said it was expanding the Shpageeza T20 competition.
“The Taliban don’t have any issue or problem with cricket, and they have told us that we can continue our work as planned,” Afghanistan Cricket Board head of media operations Hikmat Hassan said, adding that the team was ready for three one-day matches against Pakistan next month. “We have completed our two training camps in Kabul and we have sponsors, a production team and even the kit ready.”
The team should be able to play in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October and November, Hassan said.
“We are confident we will be able to take part, and will be preparing for it over the coming weeks. I don’t think there will be a problem,” he said.
During their previous spell in power, the Islamist movement banned most public entertainments, but they have never had a particular problem with cricket, a sport many Afghans learned in refugee camps in Pakistan in the 1980s and 1990s.
Since then, the game has exploded in popularity in Afghanistan.
Players such as spin bowler Rashid Khan or big hitting batsman Mohammad Nabi have become global stars of the game.
Afghanistan’s domestic Shpageeza Cricket League, a competition named after the Pashto language word for a six, on Thursday added two more franchises and is to be played from Sept. 10 to 25, the board said.
“Given the current problems in Afghanistan, it is an opportunity to bring the country together, bring some joy to the people and put on a remarkable spectacle,” Hassan said.
He said the board hoped that stars like Khan, one of the world’s top-rated T20 bowlers, would come home to play in the competition, just ahead of the World Cup.
One area which remains uncertain is the future of the women’s cricket program run by the board, which has 25 contracted female cricketers and several programs for girls.
The Taliban has said that it will respect women’s rights under Islamic law.
However, it has not given any clear indication of how it will treat women’s sports.
