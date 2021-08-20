For Amazonian children who grew up on the water with oars in their hands, a new hero and a new opportunity have spurred Olympic dreams.
Brazilian Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games in the C-1 1,000m event.
His success — he also won two silvers and a bronze at the 2016 Rio Games — has inspired dozens of children to take up competitive canoeing in Tres Unidos, an Aboriginal community on the Amazonian Cuieiras River.
Photo: Reuters
“He is such a great rower. He motivates me to row every day,” 17-year-old Tailo Pontes de Araujo said. “My dream is to take part in the Olympics and win medals.”
Tailo is one of about 60 youngsters as young as seven who have enrolled in a project called Canoagem Indigena, or Indigenous Canoeing, a partnership between the non-governmental organization Fundacao Amazonia Sustentavel and the Brazilian Canoeing Confederation.
Many of the youngsters are Aborigines and most of them are at home on the water, where they regularly fish and travel in family canoes.
They are used to rowing slowly so that they do not scare the fish, but coach Nivaldo Oliveira Cordeiro is training them in competitive techniques.
They now have proper equipment and many are training up to four hours per day on the Cuieiras River.
“They practically were born in indigenous canoes and that helps them with their balance and stamina,” Cordeiro said. “Their times are excellent. They are quick and have stamina — and are getting better every day.”
Cordeiro believes that Tailo in particular has a shot at emulating his hero, but there is no shortage of talent.
The project started in 2019 and Queiroz’s triumph in Tokyo has prompted a new influx of young hopefuls.
“Tailo is a student who I think will be one of the strongest and he has the technique as well,” Cordeiro said. “After Queiroz won first place in the Tokyo Olympics, more and more kids are looking for me on WhatsApp and wanting to sign up.”
“Our doors are open,” he said. “Even in a region where everyone grew up with canoes, people didn’t know what canoeing was. Today, it’s growing every day.”
An Australian swimmer who opted out of the Tokyo Olympic Games to protest “misogynistic perverts” in the sport yesterday said that her stance for cultural change was worth more than any medal. Madeline Groves, who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, stunned her teammates when she pulled out of the Australian trials in June. “You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s up,” she said at the time. Late last year, she took to Twitter with
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western