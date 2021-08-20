Brazil’s Aboriginal canoers eye glory at Olympic Games

Reuters, TRES UNIDOS, Brazil





For Amazonian children who grew up on the water with oars in their hands, a new hero and a new opportunity have spurred Olympic dreams.

Brazilian Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games in the C-1 1,000m event.

His success — he also won two silvers and a bronze at the 2016 Rio Games — has inspired dozens of children to take up competitive canoeing in Tres Unidos, an Aboriginal community on the Amazonian Cuieiras River.

Antonio Filho Pontes de Araujo, front, of the Kambeba community takes a canoeing class on the Cueiras River in Manaus, Brazil, on Friday last week. Photo: Reuters

“He is such a great rower. He motivates me to row every day,” 17-year-old Tailo Pontes de Araujo said. “My dream is to take part in the Olympics and win medals.”

Tailo is one of about 60 youngsters as young as seven who have enrolled in a project called Canoagem Indigena, or Indigenous Canoeing, a partnership between the non-governmental organization Fundacao Amazonia Sustentavel and the Brazilian Canoeing Confederation.

Many of the youngsters are Aborigines and most of them are at home on the water, where they regularly fish and travel in family canoes.

They are used to rowing slowly so that they do not scare the fish, but coach Nivaldo Oliveira Cordeiro is training them in competitive techniques.

They now have proper equipment and many are training up to four hours per day on the Cuieiras River.

“They practically were born in indigenous canoes and that helps them with their balance and stamina,” Cordeiro said. “Their times are excellent. They are quick and have stamina — and are getting better every day.”

Cordeiro believes that Tailo in particular has a shot at emulating his hero, but there is no shortage of talent.

The project started in 2019 and Queiroz’s triumph in Tokyo has prompted a new influx of young hopefuls.

“Tailo is a student who I think will be one of the strongest and he has the technique as well,” Cordeiro said. “After Queiroz won first place in the Tokyo Olympics, more and more kids are looking for me on WhatsApp and wanting to sign up.”

“Our doors are open,” he said. “Even in a region where everyone grew up with canoes, people didn’t know what canoeing was. Today, it’s growing every day.”