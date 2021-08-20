Hsieh ousted from Ohio doubles

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens, on Wednesday crashed out of the Western & Southern Open round of 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Top seeds Hsieh and Martens sustained a 5-7, 7-5, 5-10 shock loss to the pairing of Anna Blinkova of Russia and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in 1 hour, 45 minutes.

The Taiwan-Belgium pairing started well, taking two break points to secure a 5-2 lead, but missed two opportunities to take the set and lost five straight games before ending the set 5-7.

Naomi Osaka enters Center Court before a Western & Southern Open match at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

They quickly rallied in the second set and won a tiebreaker by breaking their opponents’ serve to take the set 7-5.

In the decider, they briefly took the lead, but their Russia-Belarus opponents came from behind to end the set 5-10.

Hsieh and Martens won the women’s doubles title at Wimbledon last month. It was their first Grand Slam title together.

OSAKA FELT ‘UNGRATEFUL’

Reuters, Cincinnati, Ohio

Naomi Osaka yesterday said that she had felt “ungrateful” at times over the past year for not fully appreciating her life as one of the world’s top tennis players.

The world No. 2 on Wednesday sealed a comeback victory over Coco Gauff at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, her first event outside the Tokyo Games since withdrawing from the French Open in May.

She pulled out of Roland Garros after being penalized for refusing to do news conferences, saying that her mental health was negatively affected by certain lines of questioning.

Osaka shed tears and briefly left a news conference in Cincinnati on Monday when asked about her relationship with the media and returned to the theme on Wednesday.

“I was wondering why was I so affected, I guess, like what made me not want to do media,” the 23-year-old told a news conference.

“I’m wondering if I was scared, because sometimes I would see headlines of, like, players losing and then the headline the next day would be, like, a collapse or they’re not that great anymore,” Osaka said. “So then I was thinking of me waking up every day, for me, I should feel like I’m winning. Like, the choice to go out there and play, to go see fans that people come out and watch me play, that itself is an accomplishment.”

“I’m not sure when along the way I started desensitizing that,” she said. “Like, it started not being, like, an accomplishment for me, so I felt like I was very ungrateful on that fact.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion said that the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic had made things “really stressful” for her, but that recent events in Haiti and Afghanistan had led to a change in her outlook.

“Seeing the state of the world — like how everything is in Haiti, Afghanistan right now — is definitely really crazy,” she said.