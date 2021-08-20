Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens, on Wednesday crashed out of the Western & Southern Open round of 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Top seeds Hsieh and Martens sustained a 5-7, 7-5, 5-10 shock loss to the pairing of Anna Blinkova of Russia and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in 1 hour, 45 minutes.
The Taiwan-Belgium pairing started well, taking two break points to secure a 5-2 lead, but missed two opportunities to take the set and lost five straight games before ending the set 5-7.
Photo: AP
They quickly rallied in the second set and won a tiebreaker by breaking their opponents’ serve to take the set 7-5.
In the decider, they briefly took the lead, but their Russia-Belarus opponents came from behind to end the set 5-10.
Hsieh and Martens won the women’s doubles title at Wimbledon last month. It was their first Grand Slam title together.
OSAKA FELT ‘UNGRATEFUL’
Reuters, Cincinnati, Ohio
Naomi Osaka yesterday said that she had felt “ungrateful” at times over the past year for not fully appreciating her life as one of the world’s top tennis players.
The world No. 2 on Wednesday sealed a comeback victory over Coco Gauff at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, her first event outside the Tokyo Games since withdrawing from the French Open in May.
She pulled out of Roland Garros after being penalized for refusing to do news conferences, saying that her mental health was negatively affected by certain lines of questioning.
Osaka shed tears and briefly left a news conference in Cincinnati on Monday when asked about her relationship with the media and returned to the theme on Wednesday.
“I was wondering why was I so affected, I guess, like what made me not want to do media,” the 23-year-old told a news conference.
“I’m wondering if I was scared, because sometimes I would see headlines of, like, players losing and then the headline the next day would be, like, a collapse or they’re not that great anymore,” Osaka said. “So then I was thinking of me waking up every day, for me, I should feel like I’m winning. Like, the choice to go out there and play, to go see fans that people come out and watch me play, that itself is an accomplishment.”
“I’m not sure when along the way I started desensitizing that,” she said. “Like, it started not being, like, an accomplishment for me, so I felt like I was very ungrateful on that fact.”
The four-time Grand Slam champion said that the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic had made things “really stressful” for her, but that recent events in Haiti and Afghanistan had led to a change in her outlook.
“Seeing the state of the world — like how everything is in Haiti, Afghanistan right now — is definitely really crazy,” she said.
An Australian swimmer who opted out of the Tokyo Olympic Games to protest “misogynistic perverts” in the sport yesterday said that her stance for cultural change was worth more than any medal. Madeline Groves, who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, stunned her teammates when she pulled out of the Australian trials in June. “You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s up,” she said at the time. Late last year, she took to Twitter with
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western