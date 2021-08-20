Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1.
The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went one for four with a first-inning single.
“He’s obviously one of the best hitters of all time and he’s also a great person,” Ohtani said. “I would have been OK with giving it up, and I hope he does it sooner rather than later.”
Photo: AFP
Instead, Ohtani put on a show.
The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none in a 90-pitch outing.
“I don’t know what you can say about him that hasn’t been said before,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s not going to win the Triple Crown, but he’s in the discussion for everything else.”
“If you are a Cy Young or MVP [Most Valuable Player] voter, your eyes have to be wide open at this point,” Maddon said.
Ohtani (8-1) became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games. The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.
“Obviously, he’s an incredibly special talent and we got to witness all of it first-hand tonight,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.
Rasiel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 27th save, retiring Cabrera on a fly ball to the warning track in right field.
Tigers starter Tarik Skubal (8-11) allowed six hits in 6-2/3 innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.
The Angels jumped in front on Justin Upton’s two-run homer in the first, a drive over the Angels bullpen in left-center field, but Willi Castro responded for the Tigers, hitting a solo drive in the fifth inning for his eighth homer.
“I wish I had that pitch back, because it makes Ohtani so much tougher when you let him pitch with a lead,” Skubal said. “He did a nice job of hitting it, but I don’t think it goes out if I get it in the right place.”
Ohtani gave himself an insurance run by leading off the eighth inning with a 430-foot drive to right field, drawing an ovation and “M-V-P” chants from the crowd.
“At that point, I wasn’t sure I was going to pitch the ninth, so I wanted to give myself another run,” he said. “That’s big for me and the team.”
Also on Wednesday, it was:
‧ Braves 11, Marlins 9
‧ Yankees 5, Red Sox 2
‧ Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 2
‧ Dodgers 9, Pirates 0
‧ Rockies 7, Padres 5
‧ Cubs 7, Reds 1
‧ Mets 6, Giants 2
‧ Twins 8, Indians 7
‧ Rays 8, Orioles 4
‧ Nationals 8, Blue Jays 5
‧ Mariners 3, Rangers 1
‧ Royals 3, Astros 2
‧ White Sox 3, Athletics 2
‧ Brewers 6, Cardinals 4
