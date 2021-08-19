SOCCER
Fulham maintain top spot
Fulham on Tuesday remained top of the early EFL Championship table after a 2-1 win at London rivals Millwall. On a good night for traveling teams in the second tier — five of the seven matches were won by the visiting club — Fulham, newly relegated from the English Premier League, enjoyed a successful journey across the capital. Fulham were 2-0 ahead inside nine minutes thanks to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and teenager Fabio Carvalho, but Benik Afobe’s late header for Millwall ensured a tense finish.
CRICKET
Pressure builds on Langer
Australia coach Justin Langer was under mounting pressure yesterday over his management style, sparking uncertainty around his position heading into the Twenty20 World Cup and an Ashes series. Langer was forced to address negative feedback earlier this year when discontent surfaced about his “headmaster-like” leadership and shifting moods. He took the criticism on board, and said he had been “grumpy and intense” most of his life. Langer faced controversy again last week after reports of a heated argument with a Cricket Australia journalist after a poor white-ball tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh. Langer’s friend and former Australia teammate Adam Gilchrist said growing speculation around his position could “derail the summer,” and urged Cricket Australia to stamp out leaks to the media. “Justin is very aware of these perceived issues with his management style, and he’s going to keep trying to work with that,” Gilchrist said this week.
SOCCER
Ronaldo tired of rumors
Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, but he seems set to stay put at Juventus. Be it a return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, a move Ronaldo’s own mother suggested was a possibility, or a return to Real Madrid, the 36-year-old has been subject to much transfer talk. He wrote on Instagram that the frivolous way in which his future is being discussed is disrespectful to the clubs involved, as well as other players and staff. Ronaldo has 12 months remaining on his contract at Juventus, but has expressed no desire to leave. “I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name,” Ronaldo said.
SOCCER
Jimenez recovery a ‘miracle’
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez said it never crossed his mind his career was over, despite fracturing his skull in a horrific clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz nine months ago. The 30-year-old Mexican international completed a remarkable recovery in playing the whole of Wolves’s 1-0 defeat by Leicester City in their opening English Premier League match on Saturday. Jimenez wore a headguard adapted to his preferences, which he said “felt really comfortable.” “I always thought that after my recovery I would be back to do what I love to do,” Jimenez said. He said doctors told him it was a “miracle to be here... The bone had broken and there was a little bit of bleeding inside my brain.” Jimenez can still head the ball and said he is only wearing the headguard due to medical advice. “If it was up to me I wouldn’t use it,” he added.
An Australian swimmer who opted out of the Tokyo Olympic Games to protest “misogynistic perverts” in the sport yesterday said that her stance for cultural change was worth more than any medal. Madeline Groves, who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, stunned her teammates when she pulled out of the Australian trials in June. “You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s up,” she said at the time. Late last year, she took to Twitter with
Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment has tracked down and thanked a Tokyo Olympics volunteer who paid for his taxi to the Olympic Stadium, where he subsequently won a gold medal. Parchment told the story in a video posted to social media last weekend, which ended with him meeting the volunteer, whom he called Tiana. He thanked her, showed her the gold medal, gave her a Jamaican Olympic shirt and paid her back the money she had lent. “You were instrumental in me getting to the final that day,” he told her before they posed for a photograph. Tiana’s biggest prize might be yet to come
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take