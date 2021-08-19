SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Fulham maintain top spot

Fulham on Tuesday remained top of the early EFL Championship table after a 2-1 win at London rivals Millwall. On a good night for traveling teams in the second tier — five of the seven matches were won by the visiting club — Fulham, newly relegated from the English Premier League, enjoyed a successful journey across the capital. Fulham were 2-0 ahead inside nine minutes thanks to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and teenager Fabio Carvalho, but Benik Afobe’s late header for Millwall ensured a tense finish.

CRICKET

Pressure builds on Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer was under mounting pressure yesterday over his management style, sparking uncertainty around his position heading into the Twenty20 World Cup and an Ashes series. Langer was forced to address negative feedback earlier this year when discontent surfaced about his “headmaster-like” leadership and shifting moods. He took the criticism on board, and said he had been “grumpy and intense” most of his life. Langer faced controversy again last week after reports of a heated argument with a Cricket Australia journalist after a poor white-ball tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh. Langer’s friend and former Australia teammate Adam Gilchrist said growing speculation around his position could “derail the summer,” and urged Cricket Australia to stamp out leaks to the media. “Justin is very aware of these perceived issues with his management style, and he’s going to keep trying to work with that,” Gilchrist said this week.

SOCCER

Ronaldo tired of rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, but he seems set to stay put at Juventus. Be it a return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, a move Ronaldo’s own mother suggested was a possibility, or a return to Real Madrid, the 36-year-old has been subject to much transfer talk. He wrote on Instagram that the frivolous way in which his future is being discussed is disrespectful to the clubs involved, as well as other players and staff. Ronaldo has 12 months remaining on his contract at Juventus, but has expressed no desire to leave. “I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name,” Ronaldo said.

SOCCER

Jimenez recovery a ‘miracle’

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez said it never crossed his mind his career was over, despite fracturing his skull in a horrific clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz nine months ago. The 30-year-old Mexican international completed a remarkable recovery in playing the whole of Wolves’s 1-0 defeat by Leicester City in their opening English Premier League match on Saturday. Jimenez wore a headguard adapted to his preferences, which he said “felt really comfortable.” “I always thought that after my recovery I would be back to do what I love to do,” Jimenez said. He said doctors told him it was a “miracle to be here... The bone had broken and there was a little bit of bleeding inside my brain.” Jimenez can still head the ball and said he is only wearing the headguard due to medical advice. “If it was up to me I wouldn’t use it,” he added.