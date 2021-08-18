Jonathan India homered and drove in five runs, while Wade Miley threw seven shutout innings, as the Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago 14-5 on Monday, handing the free-falling Cubs their 12th consecutive loss.
Joey Votto, the 37-year-old Cincinnati first baseman who has been on a tear since the All-Star break, got the 2,000th hit of his career, a solid single in the seventh inning. Votto came up again later in the inning and drove in a run with another base hit during an eight-run Reds outburst.
Miley (10-4) allowed four hits and struck out seven, as the Reds won for the ninth time in 13 games and moved within 1-1/2 games of San Diego for the second National Leage wild card.
Photo: David Kohl-USA TODAY
“Ain’t nothing better than playing meaningful games late in the season,” Miley said. “And hopefully we can keep going and just see where this thing takes us.”
Following a huge sell-off at the trade deadline last month, the Cubs have lost 12 in a row for the first time since 2012.
Cubs right-hander Justin Steele (2-2), making his second major league start, allowed five hits and two runs over four innings.
Chicago scored five runs off two Reds relievers in the eighth, but Jeff Hoffman retired the side in order in the ninth inning.
Votto became the second major league player to get his 2,000th hit, 300th home run and 1,000th RBI in the same season.
Hall of Famer Billy Williams did it with the Cubs in 1971.
Votto joins Johnny Bench as the only Reds with 2,000 hits and 300 homers, and his 26 homers this season are his most since he hit 36 in 2017.
“More than anything, to be done with a game and get a win and also to feel momentum toward something we’re collectively doing, and then to be a part of that with these individual milestones, is really pretty special,” Votto said.
Cubs manager David Ross was a catcher with the Reds during Votto’s rookie year in 2007.
“Having seen him early on in his career, it was pretty special to see him become a mainstay here in Cincinnati,” Ross said.
Votto said he got the ball from his first major league hit, but gave it to his dog Maris, who promptly chewed it beyond recognition.
Votto said that he is not sure what he’ll do with the ball from hit No. 2,000.
